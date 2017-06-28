Jamie Foxx Doubles Down on ‘Sleepless’ Diss While Promoting ‘Baby Driver’

Jamie Foxx, seen here at the European premiere of Baby Driver on June 21 in London, is really stumping for this movie. (Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

While most actors have to promote their movies, many of them have a way of telegraphing their true levels of enthusiasm for the films. For Jamie Foxx this means comparing his current film, Baby Driver, to his last one, Sleepless, and making it clear which one came up lacking. He did it at the BET Awards on Sunday, and he just did it again today in an Instagram post.

Foxx, 49, kept the caption all about straightforward enthusiasm for today’s opening. “It’s out today!!!! #babydriver…..some folks have already seen it and are going bananas!! Critics and the fans love it … this is the one!!! Go see it and let me know what u think!!! #babydriver #backonmyfunnyshit #thebadguy,” he wrote, saving the shade for his video.

“What up, what up? Just want to let you know today is the day. June 28. Baby Driver is out. Some people have already seen it. Really really enjoyed it. I know it’s your summer and it’s packed but make sure you carve out time to go see us today. Baby Driver is in theaters right now. June 28. Go check it. ”

“Ninety-eight percent [rating] on rotten tomatoes. And I don’t know if you get into that s*** but I mean, I’ll take it cause the last joint I did was [muffled] 26. Anyway! Baby Driver. Out. Today. Go see it. Go see it this weekend. Take your family. It’s great. It’s amazing. Make sure you check it out. I could feel good about this one. Alright. Peace,” he said.





In case you missed that, that “last joint” he mentioned was Sleepless, a dark crime thriller which came out earlier this year and actually has a 21 (not even 26) rating on the audience review scale Rotten Tomatoes.

Foxx surprised the BET Awards audience over the weekend when he first negatively referenced the old film saying, “I can’t wait to tell you about that joint Baby Driver! It’s crazy, it’s cool, and it ain’t a typical film. It brings a thrill ride, so everybody can experience it. And it’s good too! It ain’t like that last joint I had.” He continued to jokingly swipe at the previous film saying, “I know, it’s tough. It’s tough when you still gotta promote it. You know it’s bad when they don’t ask you nothing about the movie like, ‘Man that jacket you was wearing is tight.’ ‘Yeah, I know it sucked.'”

By all accounts Baby Driver does not suck, so hopefully Foxx can continue to “feel good about this one” long past opening weekend and it won’t get dissed during his next movie’s promotional tour.





