Saturday night SpaceX ESA Galileo satellite launch may be seen north of the Space Coast

It’s launch day!

Tonight is the planned launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Galileo satellites, which are part of an existing global navigation system. If all is clear, it will be the first in another launch double-header from the Space Coast.

The mission is known as Galileo L12, and will see the Galileo satellites launched to their intended orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The ESA Galileo satellite system began in 2016, and there are currently 28 navigational satellites already in orbit. The constellation provides global positioning services which are under civilian control and compatible with GPS and Glonass (Russia's global navigation system).

SpaceX has confirmed the existence of the mission, and states a launch time of 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. A FAA warning shows that the launch window runs until 9:11 p.m.. The rocket will lift off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, following a northeast trajectory.

This means those north of the Space Coast may get a view of this launch.

SpaceX states that it will be the 20th and final flight for the Falcon 9 flying Galileo L12. The booster had flown 13 Starlink missions, as well as memorable ones such as Transporter-6 and Intuitive Machines IM-1.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, the weather during the launch window will be 75% favorable. If SpaceX is unable to launch during that period, the next opportunity will be 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. The weather during that time period is predicted to be 80% favorable.

Those in the Cape Canaveral area are in for an extra treat this weekend as Sunday evening will bring another launch. According to SpaceX, the next batch of Starlink satellites will launch during a window which opens at 5:50 p.m. and extends until 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. Sunday's launch will occur from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and follow a southeast trajectory.

