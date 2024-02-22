U.S. robotic spacecraft Odysseus aiming for historic moon landing later today

Will Odysseus — a robotic spacecraft that's traveled more than 1 million kilometers since launching last week — become the first American vehicle to land on the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in December 1972?

Stay tuned later today. Intuitive Machines crews are targeting 5:30 p.m. EST to attempt to land Odysseus, their first Nova-C lunar lander, near the moon's south pole region.

Check back on this page for NASA TV live landing coverage starting at 4:15 p.m. Odysseus is carrying a suite of six NASA scientific payloads via the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and Artemis campaign.

The lunar lander launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 15 from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Rather than targeting moon landings for political purposes, like during the 1960s and '70s, the United States will now seek to establish a long-term human outpost on the moon, former NASA astronaut José Hernández said at a Feb. 1 ballroom speech during SpaceCom in Orlando.

"Everything that we do on the moon, we're going to need to do on Mars," said Hernández, whose life story and 2009 flight aboard space shuttle Discovery on STS-128 were chronicled in the Amazon Studios movie “A Million Miles Away” starring Michael Peña.

Hernández, a former migrant farm worker, displayed a PowerPoint slide showing the average distance from Earth to Mars measures 588 times farther than the distance between Earth and the moon.

"We've got to prove we're able to survive outside the Earth for long durations of time on the surface of the moon. Because on Mars, that's 140 million miles away. That's a big difference," Hernández said.

"You can't just high-tail it back if you get yourself in trouble," he said.

Flight controllers analyzed the post-Lunar Orbit Insertion engine burn data and updated the anticipated flight maneuver timing, including an expected 1630 CST landing opportunity on Thursday.

Intuitive Machines developed the Odysseus moon lander. Wednesday morning, the Houston-based company reported that a 408-second main engine burn had placed the lander in a lunar orbit 92 kilometers above the moon's surface.

"Over the next day, while the lander remains in lunar orbit, flight controllers will analyze the complete flight data and transmit imagery of the Moon," an Intuitive Machines blog post said.

Odysseus continues to operate "in excellent health," the company reported Wednesday.

The IM-1 mission to land on the Moon has triumphed over numerous challenges, showcasing exceptional resilience, innovation, and teamwork.



Intuitive Machines expects to land on the Moon at 1649 CST on Thursday, February 22nd.

“An integrated space-earth economy is no longer a vision for the future; it’s here and now," Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long said in a press release.

"This mission is a clear example of the innovative efforts Space Florida supports to develop space as a resource, both for business and for national security. Our goal is to expand economic activity beyond Earth, with Florida as the strategic hub for interplanetary aerospace commerce," Long said.

