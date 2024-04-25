SpaceX eyes another launch double-header from Cape Canaveral this weekend

Just over a week after the last back-to-back days of launches, SpaceX is aiming for a repeat.

On the evenings of both Wednesday and Thursday of last week, SpaceX launched Starlink satellites into orbit, adding to the quickly growing number of Florida rocket launches for the year.

According to National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings, SpaceX plans two upcoming rocket launches within a 24-hour time span. The first launch is expected Saturday, April 27, with another launch on Sunday, April 28. These launches will bring the Florida yearly total to 32. Earlier in the year, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez predicted the Space Coast would see over 111 rocket launches during a speech at SpaceCom. This would break the record of 72 launches, which Florida saw last year.

Weekend SpaceX rocket launches

On Saturday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 will carry Galileo satellites for the European Space Agency's global navigation system to orbit. The current system began in 2016, and consists of 28 navigational satellites already in orbit. The system is said to provide reliable global positioning services which are under civilian control.

The launch window opens at 8:29 p.m. and extends until 9:11 p.m., meaning the rocket will have to lift off during that time period or the launch will be scrubbed for the day. The launch will occur from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A. SpaceX has not released any official information on this launch.

The following day, Sunday, will see the launch of another batch of Starlink satellites. The Starlink satellites are an addition to the ever-growing Starlink satellite constellation which delivers internet around the globe.

The launch window is stated to open at 5:50 p.m. and extends until 10:21 p.m. Occurring from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the launch will follow the traditional Southeast trajectory of Starlink launches. Local sonic booms are not expected, as the Falcon 9 will land out on a SpaceX drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX has yet to confirm this launch.

