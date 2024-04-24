Saracen's new Myst is a bargain downhill bike ready to hit the uplifts this summer

Saracen has launched an all-new Myst downhill bike built using 10 years of race development. The new frame has a reworked suspension system with Saracen claiming that it's the best downhill bike it has ever made. What really makes it stand out is the price for this pedigree downhill bike, which starts at just £3,599 / €4,499.99 – bikes are not available in the US unfortunately.

Although Saracen may not be one of the biggest players on the downhill scene, the Madison Saracen Factory Race Team has had its fair share of serious hitters on the roster over the years, including the likes of Matt Walker, Jordan Williams, Manon Carpenter, and Danny Hart.

Saracen Myst mountain bike

The Myst frame redevelopment started in 2019 and focused on optimizing weight distribution, brake interaction, and the suspension curve. Saracen says it has achieved this with a combination of a new single pivot location, a shock link, and brake linkage. This meant the shock could be moved 100mm lower as well to help drop the center of gravity too.

The single pivot location has been lowered for a less anti-squat and a tweaked shock rate which Saracen says gives the suspension a more supple feeling when riding hard. The suspension kinematic is now a little more progressive as well.

Braking has been improved with a more consistent anti-rise number to help keep the suspension active under braking, plus a floating brake arrangement has been integrated into the seat stay and rocker linkage.

Travel got a little bump as well to help smooth out the trail as much as possible, which now clocks in at 211mm of rear-wheel travel.



The Myst is made from Series 3 custom butted and hydroformed 6013 alloy and comes as a mullet (29 front, 27.5 rear) wheel setup only. Available in three sizes, with a medium 455mm reach, large 485mm reach, and the extra large 505mm reach. Head angle is 63 degrees and the chainstays are 450mm.

Madison Saracen Factory Race Team Manager Will Longden, said: “From my side, all the development of the bike has been driven by a desire to see the Myst keep on winning and we spent many years refining the previous version, to give us all the information we needed, along with rider feedback, to produce the new Myst. It’s everything the previous version was with a little extra. Some key Myst characteristics, along with design changes that have made it a bike that is just easier to go fast on and fun to ride all day long with less fatigue. It doesn’t hurt that it even looks fast in the workstand! I’m excited to see everyone get the opportunity to ride it now and if you take it racing, come and see the team, we love to help you get the best possible setup and share our experiences with you."

Pricing and availability

The Myst comes in two build complete builds and a frameset option, all of which are very keenly priced. The Myst Pro comes specced with a RockShox Boxxer fork and Marzocchi coil shock and is priced at £3,599.99 / €4,499.99 and the Myst Team is decked out with Fox Factory suspension and costs £5,499.99 / €6,299.99. Frameset plus a Fox DHX2 Factory will retail for £2,199.99 / €2499.99.

The bikes are available now, see below for full specs.

Saracen Myst Pro

Saracen Myst Pro

Frame: Saracen 6013 alloy

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Select RC, 200mm

Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR, 211mm

Drivetrain: SRAM GX DH 7-SPEED

Bar / stem: Raceface Atlas / 820mm/ 35mm, Raceface Chester / 50mm/ direct mount

Brakes: Shimano M520 203/203mm

Wheels: Raceface ARC

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHRII / 3C MAXXGRIP / DH / TR / 29/27.5in X 2.5in

Sizes : M-XL

Price: £3,599.99 / €4,499.99

Saracen Myst Team

Saracen Myst Team

Frame: Saracen 6013 alloy

Fork: Fox 40 Float Factory, 200mm

Shock: FoxDHX2 Factory, 211mm

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint M820 SHADOW PLUS / 10 Speed

Bar / stem: Raceface Atlas / 820mm/ 35mm, Raceface Chester / 50mm/ direct mount

Brakes: Shimano M820 203/203mm

Wheels: DT SWISS FR541

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHRII / 3C MAXXGRIP / DH / TR / 29/27.5in X 2.5in

Sizes : M-XL

Price: £5,499.99 / €6,299.99