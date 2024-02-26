Psst! The AirPods 533,000+ people love are down to a mere $99

It's a personal-audio truism: Those who try AirPods love them at first listen and never look back. These durable wireless earbuds are comfortable, have a long battery life and produce fantastic sound — and they have an army of fans. Right now, you can get second-generation AirPods from Amazon.

Normally $129, these guys are down to just $99. Apple isn't exactly known for sales, and $30 in savings can go a long way. Sure, these have dropped lower before — but you aren't likely to see them much cheaper than this until another big sales event comes around.

There's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide comparable sound quality, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there).

You can expect roughly five hours of battery life on a single charge, but the case can recharge your AirPods five times before it runs out of juice. That's nearly a full day of listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts, streaming content or listening to that hot new audiobook. Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, these pair easily with your iOS devices — just open the case and you'll be prompted to connect them.

They're durable, too. Remember how we said you might forget they're in your pocket? Well, we speak from experience — these AirPods survived a trip through the washing machine in a pants pocket without skipping a beat (so to speak).

Fans of AirPods can't stop gushing about them — over 533,000 shoppers (yes, really) have given them a perfect five-star rating.

"We purchased these for our teenage son," said one parent. "They pair with his Apple iPhone. The wireless rechargeable case is so convenient. He has used them for over a year and a half and they still work really well and he uses them every day!"

Another user also raved about the feel of the AirPods: "I love the overall look and feel of this product. The sound quality and audio quality both perform very well. They connect very easily across Apple devices and it doesn't take much to start using them. ... The battery life is just awesome. I can use these any time of day and travel with them."

Even fans who complain about the price are still satisfied. "One minor downside is that the AirPods are relatively expensive compared to other wireless earbuds on the market. However, the quality, performance and user experience justify the investment for me."

