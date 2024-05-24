Instagram Users Report Issues In Viewing Stories, Uploading Posts, And Sending Direct Messages

As the holiday weekend approached, Instagram users were in a panic, as the service was inaccessible or not working well for thousands of users in the U.S.

The website DownDetector.com reports a spike in problems around 12:30 PM Pacific time. Users had various issues, including being unable to access the service or view stories, upload posts, or send direct messages.

Parent company Meta was investigating and promised an update by 5 PM Pacific. So far, its Facebook service appeared to be running normally.

Instagram faced several outages earlier this year.

