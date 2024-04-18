East Midlands Airport's 'iconic' control tower set for £22m update

East Midlands Airport's "iconic" control tower is set to receive a £22m update as it marks its 25th birthday.

First opening in 1999 to serve the expanding airport, the 51-metre (167ft) building is the fourth tallest air traffic control (ATC) tower in the UK.

The work will see improvements to the tower's ATC systems and internal technology.

Steve Griffiths, airport managing director, said the work will "future proof" the tower for the next 25 years.

The structure was first built, for £3.5m, on 12 reinforced concrete pillars, weighing 1,000 tonnes and counter-balanced by 1,000 litres of water.

It controls an airspace up to 10,500ft (3,200m) above ground level and covering an area of 150sq miles (388 sq km).

Mr Griffiths said: "The air traffic control tower is a vital part of the airport and over the last 25 years has become an iconic sight on the local skyline.

"I'm pleased that the tower's 25th year sees the start of significant investment in the latest technology to help the team carry out that crucial role and future-proof it for at least the next quarter of a century."

The updates will see the installation of integrated electronic display systems that speed up control processes and improved radar capabilities and displays which better reflect the layout of the airfield.

Funding has been made available for the project as part of a £120m investment programme over the next five years, Mr Griffiths said.

Tina Dennis, who has worked in air traffic control since 1996, said: "I remember the first day the new tower opened very well. It was a Sunday morning, it was foggy and we had to wait for the weather to clear and the first aircraft that landed was piloted by [the airport's] managing director.

"It was a very special day.

"I never thought I'd still be working in the tower today. I just love watching the aircraft - It's a bug I've had since my dad brought me to the airport as a kid to watch the aircraft coming in and taking off."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.