Tired of air mattresses? This foldable alternative is comfy and convenient, fans say — and it's down to $50

Summer is just a few weeks away, and with it comes camping, road trips and last-minute sleepovers. If you want to sleep well while roughing it or help your guests get some quality shut-eye, a folding mattress could become your secret weapon — and you can grab Olee Sleep's Tri-Folding Memory Foam Mattress from Amazon for just $50.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Olee Sleep's folding mattress typically retails for $76, but it's currently 34% off, bringing it down to $50. That's the lowest price on Amazon in almost a year, so if you could use an extra crash pad, now's the time to pounce.

Why do I need this? 🤔

A folding mattress can be so many different things. It can be a last-minute guest bed, a comfy camping bed that goes under your sleeping bag, a mattress topper for your kid's lumpy dorm room bed and so much more. And since this design folds up into a neat stack, it's easy to stow in the back of a closet. The single weighs under 11 pounds, so moving it around is no big deal.

The mattress is made of cooling gel memory foam and high-density foam. The eco-certified foam is protected by a polyester cover that's removable for easy cleaning. (You'll still want to be careful about spills — this mattress isn't water-resistant, and the brand recommends hand-washing.) Reviewers say it's a great alternative to an air mattress because they don't have to deal with the hassle of blowing it up or worrying about it deflating or popping.

The single measures 75 inches long by 25 inches wide, but there are other, larger options available at their regular prices. All mattresses are 4 inches thick.

Unfold it or stack it up — you can easily make this mattress work for your space. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Olee Sleep's folding mattress has earned more than 8,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, and customers have snapped up more than 1,000 in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

One happy customer said this mattress fits in the back of some vehicles if car camping is on your summer bucket list: "Perfect for car camping! Fit great in the back of my Subaru and was decently comfortable. Easy to clean and durable."

Several shoppers say they prefer this to an air mattress. "I love this thing," said one such fan. "I'm a grown man in my 40s with an average-sized body type. I lay on this thing every day when I want to chill in my art studio that has concrete floors and no room for a couch. Easily store it somewhere when you aren't using it and way better than an air mattress."

Parents and grandparents have found this mattress particularly useful. One said, "[I] bought this for our stay in the hospital for the delivery of our son and it turned a terribly uncomfortable flip-out couch bed into a very comfortable bed. Worked perfectly for what we needed it for and could see us using it at home for guests." A grandparent added, "We use these when our kids and grandkids are in town. Major upgrade from the blow-up beds. Very comfortable and store easily in the closet."

A long-time fan raved: "I bought this in 2019 during my college days and now use it as a guest bed. I have had to move a lot so it's convenient to fold it and put it in your car. It's extremely durable and comfortable too. No complaints at all."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers said their mattresses weren't 4 inches thick as the product description states. One reviewer wrote: "The mattress is well made and is pretty comfortable, however, it is not 4 inches thick. Mine was just under 3 inches. If it was 4 [inches], I'm sure it would be even more comfortable."

The brand does say that the mattress is vacuum sealed for shipping and to "allow the product to rest in room temperature for 72 hours to fully expand and recover." Another shopper echoed that advice: "It's comfortable. Make sure to follow the direction of leaving it upright for 72 hours."

A final customer loved the mattress but wished they could spruce it up when needed. They explained, "... We use ours almost every day. I lay on the couch and my husband pulls this out and it's TV time. My only complaint is that you cannot buy replacement covers ... We do have dogs, and I'm sure they've contributed to the fraying as well. All in all, not too bad of a complaint."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

