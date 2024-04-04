Best Samsung deals: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is up to $750 off

Samsung makes some of the coolest and most popular devices around. It regularly places amongst the best TV brands, and the best smartwatches, best wireless headphones, and best phones almost always include something from Samsung among their ranks. Samsung devices make a great opportunity to save as well. They’re regularly priced pretty well as modern tech goes, and right now there are plenty of Samsung deals out there to make them even more affordable. We’ve put together what we feel are the best Samsung deals, and among them you’ll find discounts on TVs, smartwatches and phones, including a way to save on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Watch 4 — $187, was $200

.

On the surface, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may look like a watch with a cool digital screen. And, of course, that’d be quite nice. But it turns out to be more of a wearable health monitor, giving you access to info on your overall fitness, running capabilities, and sleep cycles. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review compliments it for its seamless pairing with Samsung devices and its compatibility with small wrists. As you’re sure to be adventuring, running, and exploring with this watch, be sure to grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors to preserve its longevity.

BUY NOW

Galaxy Watch 6 — $250, was $300

Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches and acts as a step up over the previously mentioned Galaxy Watch 4. Even when we compare the Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5, we can see large improvements. These include higher RAM, now at 2GB, and a more usable display due to bezel reduction and the clarity that comes with a brighter screen. When looking at the Galaxy Watch 6 with a scrutinizing eye, our reviewer hailed it as no-brainer for Android users, beating out the Google Pixel Watch by miles.

BUY NOW

Galaxy A54 — $350, was $450

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / .

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a colorful phone that takes colorful pictures. At least that’s the take of our reviewer, who revealed that it is a “safe, sensible buy.” The A54 runs on Android 13, is capable of using 5G and Bluetooth 5.3, and has 128GB of internal storage. Its three cameras include a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 32MP front-facing camera. The rear-facing cameras line up in a way similar to that of the S22, giving the two phones a similar aesthetic. This version of the A54 is unlocked for any carrier.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — as low as $670, was $1,420

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the largest in the S24 lineup. It offers some of the most impressive hardware you can find in a smartphone, as its larger sizes allows more room for the camera system, a powerful processor, and a larger battery that can last all day on a single charge. With its larger size comes a larger display, and it’s got some major visibility upgrades, with Corning Gorilla Armor that reduces reflections and improves clarity even in direct sunlight. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a beast of a phone, and it’s made to be some fierce competition for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Buy Now

55-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C — $1,000, was $1,200

.

One of the many interesting Samsung TV deals going on right now, the Q80C is a 4K UHD, 55-inch TV with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a QLED TV, which means it will display with superior brightness. Direct Full Array technology even allows the screen to be seen well in sunlit rooms. This, in combination with its processor, capable up using AI to upscale images to 4K, can create a new, sensational experience even around old classics. Special features include Q-Symphony 3.0, which allows for easy connection to Samsung soundbars, and Samsung Gaming Hub for quick games access.

BUY NOW

55-inch The Frame — $1,150, was $1,398

.

Samsung’s The Frame is flat out one of the best TVs on the market right now. Its unique slim style (it’s only 1-inch in depth and adheres nearly seamlessly to the wall) and matte QLED display create a canvas-like artscape when put into art mode. Sensors even determine if you’re in the room or not, saving energy by turning The Frame off when you aren’t in the room. Note that, despite The Frame’s obvious emphasis on art (there’s even an art subscription available), The Frame is also a fully functional TV as well. The Frame has a 4K UHD display and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Buy Now

85-Inch Class QE1C QLED 4K — $1,500, was $2,800

Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you want a super large TV but these 75-inch TV deals aren’t large enough for you, go bigger. The massive 85-inch QE1C is an intense 4K QLED TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. Somewhat surprisingly, the whole thing stays under 100 pounds. This is, in part, due to Samsung’s AirSlim Design that, when paired with a 600 x 400 VESA mount, can hug the massive screen practically flush with the wall. The QE1C has 4K upscaling, smooth motion acceleration control, and features like Q-Symphony 3.0 and the Samsung Gaming Hub.

BUY NOW

Galaxy Z Fold 5 — as low as $920, was $1,920

Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

People are getting nostalgic about flipping their phones open but don’t want to ditch the smart screen. Enter fold phones, of which the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the newest entry in the series. While the phone is still extremely new (public release of less than 2 weeks at time of writing) we have been able to make a Galaxy Z Fold 5 review. Our initial take on the phone has been incredibly positive, with our reviewer — who also reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — comparing it positively over the already great previous version in nearly every single way. Furthermore, it feels suitable for “every day, all day” usage. If you aren’t already jumping on this release sale, be sure to check out the review yourself, which will be evolving as we have more time to explore the phone.

BUY NOW