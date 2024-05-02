Best MacBook deals: Get an Air for $605 and save on M3 MacBook Pro

Apple has been in the laptop game for quite a while now, and its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineups are some of the best laptops on the market, especially since Apple has started using its own chips. Of course, you do have to pay a premium for the brand name and the product, and if you’re thinking of grabbing one of these, then you may need to rely on some solid Apple deals to get you through. That’s why we’ve scoured some of the biggest retailers online and found the best deals we could, whether you want an early-model MacBook Air M1 or the latest M3 MacBook Pro. That said, if you’re not really feeling any of these MacBooks, be sure to check out these other great laptop deals instead.

Best MacBook Air (M1) deals

Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air (M1) started a seismic shift for Apple being the first of its Airs to have an Apple-based processor. We took a look at the differences between the M2 and M1 and the M1 is still looking pretty great. It’s also a touch nearer to affordable than anything else here. Fast yet fanless so it’s silent to use, you gain an 18-hour battery life, a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina display along with all the effortless style you’d expect from an Apple device. These laptops are best for students or those who want something stylish yet reasonably powerful to use on the move. Nowadays, deals are becoming a little harder to come by unless you’re willing to consider a refurbished/renewed model.

Best MacBook Air (M2) deals

Apple MacBook Air M2 Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The MacBook Air (M2) shook things up a little by offering two different sizes — the 13.6-inch screen option and a 15-inch one. The latter features in our look at the best MacBooks. In all cases, you get the M2 chip which is faster than the previous M1, a bigger screen, more brightness from the display, along with a better 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a larger speaker sound system. It’s a good option if you don’t need the fastest of systems and you want more portability than the Pro M2 can provide.

Best MacBook Pro (M2) deals

Apple

We’ve taken a deep dive into the differences between the MacBook Air M2 and the MacBook Pro M2. Essentially, the MacBook Pro models tend to have a more souped up and better performing M2 chip but the MacBook Air M2 can have a bigger screen. It’s worth directly comparing the two models you might be considering as there are different configurations around. Also, bear in mind that the MacBook Pro M2 is heavier but boasts a larger battery. It also has the older webcam standard compared to the Air’s 1080p model. Finally, the MacBook Pro M2 13-inch model is the only one that still has the divisive Touch Bar on the keyboard. Have a think what’s most important to you and take a look at the MacBook Pro M2 deals available right now.

Best MacBook Pro (M3) deals

Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The latest MacBook Pro M3 range hasn’t seen many huge discounts just yet, thanks to being so new. Our MacBook Pro M3 buying guide offers plenty of insight into what’s best for which situation with many different models available. There are different screen sizes to choose from along with different CPUs too. What we’re getting at is you can spend a heck of a lot on a MacBook Pro M3 if you want, but these deals will help you save a little. If you’re keen to have a powerful laptop for video editing or similar high-end tasks, this is what you need.