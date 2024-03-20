Best Apple TV deals: Save on the Apple TV 4K and more

One of the best ways to go about watching the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO) and more is with an Apple TV. It’s an external device that can connect to any modern TV with an HDMI connection, and with it comes access to all sorts of streaming services and apps. Apple has several models on the market, with the 4K version being the newest and some older HD versions of the Apple TV still available to purchase. We found some Apple TV deals out there, and have rounded them all up here for some easy savings. Read onward for a little information on which Apple TV model may be best for your home theater, and for a rundown of the best Apple TV deals taking place right now.

Best Apple TV deals

The latest Apple TV 4K (2022) is potentially overpowered for what it is. Most people will simply want an easy way to stream content but this system also has a reasonable processor that means you can play games on it too. It won’t be an essential feature for everyone but being able to add on a controller and enjoy some gaming without the need for a dedicated console is a neat touch. For AV enthusiasts, there’s HDR10+ support which is useful for Samsung TV owners. The older Apple TV from 2021 lacks HDR10+ support but is still pretty speedy for everything else you might wish to do. If that all sounds good to you, take a look at the best Apple TV deals below.

Best refurbished Apple TV deals

A refurbished Apple TV really isn’t much different from buying new. It’s the same item you want but it’s had a previous owner. Fortunately, from the retailers below, it’s still been put through a rigorous testing process and you get a full one year warranty so there’s not much to lose here. Refurbished Apple TVs tend to be older than the latest model so they can be a little slower but Apple supports its products for a while to come so you won’t have to worry about missing out on updates or app support.

Apple TV 4th generation 32GB — $80

Apple TV 4K 2018 32GB — $120

Apple TV 4K 2021 32GB — $155

Which Apple TV should you buy?

There are a lot of different Apple TV models thanks to Apple producing one of the best streaming devices in recent years. While a much older model might not sound very exciting, it can actually be a good idea if you just want a cheap and simple streaming device for a spare room or bedroom. Most of the older models are HD models so if you want to hook it up to a 4K TV, you’ll miss out on the superior resolution. Also, older models tend to be slower so if you want to play games, you may find it struggling. We’re not counting on anyone exclusively playing games on their Apple TV but it’s a nice bonus if you want to entertain the kids without hooking up a full games console.

For many people, it makes sense to stick with the 4K models so you’re future proofed even if you don’t currently have a 4K TV. Also, they tend to come with more responsive remotes, while there are also better connections for your other devices such as Thread support on the 128GB 2022 model and an Ethernet connection. It’s worth looking at those finer details.

On that note, how much storage do you need? Probably not much. Standard streaming apps take very little space and you only really need the extra room if you plan on installing a lot of games. If you come across a sweet deal on a high-capacity one, you may as well but it’s far from essential for most people.