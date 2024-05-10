Ascension in Wichita, Kansas, resumes surgeries in wake of cyber attack

Ascension Via Christi in Wichita has resumed surgeries after postponing them following a cyber attack, a spokesperson said Friday.

Most or all of Ascension’s 139 hospitals across the country have been affected by the attack, which was detected Wednesday afternoon. Ascension is one of the largest health systems in the country.

A spokesperson in Wichita said Friday afternoon that more systems have come back online as well.

“We have engaged Mandiant, a third party expert, to assist in the investigation and remediation process, and we have notified the appropriate authorities,” Ascension said in a news release Thursday. “Together, we are working to fully investigate what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation. Should we determine that any sensitive information was affected, we will notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines.”

The attack has affected operations at Ascension hospitals differently across the country, including leaving some medical staff unable to access medical records. It’s unclear what all is still impacted in Wichita.

The cyber attack did cause Ascension to divert EMS patients, but the hospitals starting taking those patients again before 6 p.m. Thursday.