Arkansas legislators celebrate STEM students at the Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was all about STEM at the Arkansas Capitol on Tuesday as legislators and students gathered to celebrate combining technology with service.

More than 70 students traveled to Little Rock to present their projects to lawmakers as well as listen to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she declared Tuesday Arkansas STEM Day.

LISA Academy holds 10th annual Arkansas STEM Festival

The EAST Initiative was a major focus of the event as it emphasizes merging service with learning by helping students succeed and better their communities at the same time.

“STEM and EAST for me has brought something that I was passionate about and it’s truly led to just a glimpse of my future,” Warren EAST student Olivia Cook said.

“They’re helping, but they’re also learning. And that’s what we need is to be able to help our students learn so that they have a future,” Sen. Jane English said.

EAST Conference brings STEM students, learning sessions to Hot Springs Convention Center

In addition, students had a chance to learn about future opportunities in STEM, potentially setting up a career in science, technology, engineering or math.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.