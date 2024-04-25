Yuba County Sheriff's Department issues copper theft warning

Apr. 24—Due to a reported "recent surge" of copper wire thefts not only locally but nationwide, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department issued a warning Wednesday for residents, business owners and those in agriculture to remain vigilant of the problem and quickly report any suspicious activity.

"The removal of this valuable metal, which is often sold to recycling centers and steel distributors, has cost victims thousands of dollars to replace in addition to property damage often left behind," the sheriff's department said. "Copper wire theft is not only an issue in Yuba County, but the entire state and nation has seen a significant increase in these thefts. Numerous nationwide reports attribute the surge to the metal's substantial increase in market value over the years and the thieves taking advantage of vulnerable and unsuspecting victims."

Officials said anyone who has been a victim of a copper wire theft can report the incident to their local law enforcement agency, noting that it can "greatly assist in the allocation of investigative resources." The reporting of any suspicious activity in a timely manner also can help lead to the arrest of a suspect.

If anyone has information about copper wire thefts, possible surveillance of a previous theft, or would like to speak with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department's Investigations Unit, call 530-749-7777. To leave an anonymous tip, call 530-749-5181.