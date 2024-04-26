Wyomissing police charge man in stabbing of woman that led to crash into store lot

Apr. 25—Wyomissing police have charged a 68-year-old man in the stabbing of a woman in a car that then crashed into the fueling island of a borough convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence Larson, no permanent address, on Thursday remained in Reading Hospital, where he had been taken for crash-related injuries, Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said.

Larson is being guarded by Berks County deputy sheriffs and will be taken for arraignment when he's discharged, the chief said. Larson faces aggravated assault and related charges.

Phillips provided this account:

A Wyomissing police officer was inside the Friendly Food Mart convenience store at North Park Road and Spring Street when the crash occurred about 2 p.m. The officer went outside and was met by a woman who said she had been stabbed by the other occupant of the vehicle, Larson.

The woman was taken to Reading Hospital for stab wounds. Police were unable to conduct a full interview because of her condition.

Police impounded the vehicle and obtained a search warrant. Inside, they recovered a knife they believe was used in the assault.

Larson, who has resided in Reading, has an outstanding parole violation warrant for a manslaughter conviction in a 2002 case, Phillips said. Court records indicate he was prosecuted in Adams County Court.

Investigators believe the stabbing occurred during a domestic argument between Larson and the 39-year-old woman.

"Because of their injuries we have not been able to obtain a full, in-depth interview," Phillips said. "Based on spontaneous utterances (made at the scene) we believe they were in some type of relationship and an argument ensued about something."