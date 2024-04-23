Wyckoff Republicans duke it out for November party line in contested June primary

WYCKOFF — Two of three Township Committee incumbents are running on the alternative Republican line in a contested June 3 primary following a split among party members over who should get the party line in a presidential election year.

Three seats are open, two full three-year terms, and a two-year unexpired term created when former Committeeman Scott Fisher resigned on Dec. 30.

Committeeman Timothy Shanley will be joined in the Bergen County Republican Organization's "Republicans for Responsible Government" column by District 40 and Wyckoff Republican County Committee Chair Drita McNamara, and 17-year volunteer firefighter Christopher Joachim.

Organized under an alternative "Republicans for Wyckoff" column are committeemen Thomas Madigan and Roger Lane, who was appointed in January to temporarily fill Fisher's seat, along with Wyckoff Republican Club Vice President Mae Bogdansky, wife of Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education member Thomas Bogdansky.

The reasons for the split have not been stated publicly.

However, Madigan and Mae Bogdansky have been regular attendees and speakers at Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education meetings, supporting parents' rights candidates and members. Madigan is billing himself as a "believer in family values" in this year's election.

Concern about officials blurring the line that traditionally separates education and municipal government functions may have been a contributing factor in deciding who made the county-supported column.

If one of the two three-person slates wins, that slate will run under the county-supported column in November, highly valued in presidential election years where residents are more likely to vote the straight party line. However, if voters split their votes, electing one or more from each slate in June, the Bergen County Elections Clerk will have to conduct a drawing in August to determine who gets Column 1 or Column 2.

Unlike the state Republicans, the Democrats will no longer use the party line.

Democratic voters in New Jersey will use the office block ballot design in the June primary following a successful lawsuit by Democrat Rep. Andy Kim, who is running for Sen. Bob Menendez's seat. He was running along with first lady Tammy Murphy, who has since dropped out of the race.

In a historic, 35-page ruling, the appellate panel upheld a federal District Court injunction, issued in late March, that orders the office block ballot to be used in the Democratic contests for the June 4 primary. (The ruling doesn’t apply to the Republican contest, which will continue using the traditional line format.)

Democratic county clerks are drafting new block ballot designs, as the court instructed, in time for the June election.

Wyckoff's Republicans for Responsible Government municipal candidates in the June 3 primary include incumbent Committeeman Tim Shanley, 17-year volunteer fire fighter Christopher Joachim, and Wyckoff County Committee Chair Drita McNamara.

Republicans for Responsible Government candidates

Tim Shanley is seeking his third full term, after being sworn to the one-year unexpired term of Assemblyman Kevin Rooney in January 2018. He is an attorney with Davis, Saperstein & Solomon PC. He shepherded the township through COVID-19 in 2020, oversaw the turf field project in Memorial Field, and coordinated the development of Maple Lake with Open Space funding.

Drita McNamara is seeking her first term on Township Committee, having previously served on its Planning Board for nine years, the Architectural Design Review Board for four years, and the Environmental Committee for three years. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania, and her master's in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has been employed in corporate management of the auto industry for 34 years. She was named Bergen County's Lucy Gorant Outstanding Republican Woman of the Year in 2022.

Christopher Joachim was born and raised in Wyckoff. He is a senior facilities supervisor at a local bank. He has served 17 with the Wyckoff Volunteer Fire Department, including ex-battalion chief. He has served as vice president of Northwest Bergen Municipal Aid. He is currently a member of the Township Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Membersof the alternative Republicans for Wyckoff municipal slate in the June 3 primary are Committeeman Thomas Madigan, Mae Bogdansky, and Committeeman Roger Lane. `

Republicans for Wyckoff

Thomas J. Madigan is seeking his fourth Committee term. He served 12 years with the Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education before his one-year appointment to the Township Committee in October 2010. Madigan lost his bid for a new term in 2011 over assault charges stemming from a student confrontation during a football game that were later dismissed. He was elected as an independent in 2015, ran as a Republican with Shanley in 2018, and again with Shanley in 2021.

Roger Lane graduated from New Milford High School and earned his business degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served on New Milford Council from 1980 to 1982, 1985 to 1986, and as mayor from 1987 to 1989. He moved to Wyckoff in 1991 and served on the Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education from 1999 to 2002. He has most recently served on the township's Environmental Committee.

Mae Bogdansky moved to Wyckoff in 1977, graduated from Ramapo High School in 1988, and earned her bachelor's degree in life sciences at the University of Maryland. She did post-graduate work at the SUNY College of Optometry. After teaching at Eastwick College, she joined AESYS in 2013 where she is now managing director of the global company providing passenger information systems for the transportation industry. She is co-founder of Women United for a Stronger NJ. She has served on the Township Planning Board, Environmental Commission and volunteers as an EMT with the Wyckoff Ambulance Corps.

