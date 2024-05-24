Woman attacks stranger with Gatorade bottle on Seattle light rail

SEATTLE - King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera smashing a light rail rider in the face with a partially filled sports drink bottle.

On Sunday, April 21 around 3:25 pm, the victim was sitting on the Light Rail when the suspect walked by to get off at the Capitol Hill station. As the train came to a stop, video shows the woman gripping a partially filled Gatorade bottle with both hands and approaching the sitting rider before smashing her in the face.

The victim appeared stunned but fortunately, sustained only minor injuries. Because of the violent and unprovoked attack on a stranger, detectives are concerned for the safety of the public until the suspect is identified and arrested.

The attacker is described as approximately 5’7" with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray full-zip hoodie, black shirt, black pants, white sneakers and had white headphones on.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to her arrest.

If you know the suspect's name or where detectives can find her, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

