Woman arrested for DUI, flown to hospital after crash on I-93 in New Hampton

A New Hampshire was charged with a DUI and flown to the hospital after a crash on I-93 in New Hampton, NH early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m. state police received reports of a crash on I-93 in New Hampton. Upon arrival at the scene, troopers found a Jeep Renegade that had gone off the left side of the interstate, just before the Exit 23 offramp.

Investigators determined that the Jeep left the road, struck an embankment, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median.

The driver, Amanda B. Webber, 28, was airlifted to Concord Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Portions of I-93 were shut down in the area.

According to state police, driver impairment and speed appear to be leading causes of the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information can contact Trooper Zachary Bilotta at Zachary.T.Bilotta@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW