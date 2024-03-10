Witness to horrific crash says he pulled toddler to safety but couldn't save others

Nathaniel Jahn, a witness to the crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and County Road J that killed nine people, was able to rescue a boy from the horrific accident.

Hatfield – When Nathaniel Jahn pulled up to the intersection of Highway 95 and County Road J, in Clark County, he could barely believe what happened.

The driver of a passenger van pulled right into the path of a semitrailer truck hauling a tankerload of milk east on 95.

The semitrailer had just crested a hill, swerved hard to avoid hitting the van, but only had a second to react. It wasn’t even long enough time to apply the brakes.

The truck slammed into the van. Nine people, including both drivers, were killed. Seven of the victims were members of an Amish community in Virginia, visiting family in Wisconsin.

Jahn rushed to the vehicles, and from under the wreckage of the truck he heard a whimper that turned into a cry.

It was a little boy, the only survivor of the horrific crash. He had been thrown from the van.

He pulled the boy out from the wreckage and got him to safety. The boy, Micah Schrock, was expected to be released from a Marshfield hospital to family members arriving from Virginia.

There was a young woman, barely alive, next to the boy.

Jahn tried to come back for her and any others he could rescue, but there was nothing else he could do. The wreckage was too much and the van burst into flames.

After serving two tours with the Marines in Iraq, Jahn, of Neillsville, said he never thought he would see anything like this at home.

It was supposed to be a normal, easy, Friday morning as he was on his way to work as a land surveyor.

“I think God put me there for a reason,” he said of being able to rescue the boy.

A memorial near the accident site pay tribute to the nine people that were killed in the tragic crash.

But Sunday afternoon, as he and his family placed a cross at the accident scene, he was still badly shaken and mourning for the loss of the others.

A handful of Amish were also at the accident scene to pay their respects Sunday afternoon. Around the same time, seven small, modest, wooden crosses were placed there, a short distance from where others had placed flowers and another wooden cross. Written on it was, “Liddy, you will be missed. Your friends forever,”

Jahn hopes the crosses, besides showing a sign of respect for the victims, will be a reminder for people to be extra vigilant at that intersection.

“Maybe it will make people pay more attention,” he said, and maybe it will lead to some action in getting better visibility at the intersection, which is so close to the hill on 95.

Marcie Parker, 58, of Black River Falls, also stopped at the accident scene to pay her respects.

“There are no words you can say or even think to describe how sad this is,” she said. “I know it’s tearing this community apart”

“The Amish forgive people, but this is unreal,” she added.

Parker, 58, has lived in the area all her life.

There are at least a few bad accidents on this section of the highway every year, she said. Trucks coming over the top of the hill can’t stop if someone pulls in front of them.

She knows because her son is one of those truck drivers.

Something like this could have happened to anyone, said Karli Berg from Black River Falls.

She drives this stretch of 95 nearly every day.

“It makes me thankful when I get home safely every night,” she said.

Hatfield, a tourist town, is known for having a population of 5,000 in the summer and only around 50 in the winter.

Amish families in the area run many small businesses including lumber mills, furniture making, greenhouses, and dairy farms.

They’re a valuable part of the community, said Lori Bixby, owner of the Deer View bar in Hatfield.

“They do a lot of work for a lot of people here,” she said.

Like everyone here Sunday, she echoed the same sentiment: “What happened was just horrible.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: clark county wisconsin amish crash nine dead from virginia