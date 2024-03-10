After deadly Clark County crash, what to know about the Amish communities in Wisconsin, Virginia

Seven of the nine victims killed Friday in a crash in west-central Wisconsin were members of an Amish community from a remote Appalachian region in Virginia.

The Clark County crash, one of the deadliest in Wisconsin history, involved a semi-truck and a passenger van. The drivers of both vehicles were among the dead, and a 2-year-old boy was the only survivor.

The crash highlights the beliefs and practices of Amish communities in rural pockets of Wisconsin and Virginia.

What to know about the Amish community in Burke's Garden, Virginia

Burke's Garden is located in Virginia's Tazewell County in the southwest part of the state, a forested and mountainous area. The unincorporated community has a population of about 300.

Burke's Garden is a bowl-shaped valley "carved out of the top of a mountain," according to the state tourism website, and is known for its fertile farmland and impressive scenery. It is the highest-altitude valley in the state and carries the nickname "God's Thumbprint."

An Amish community established itself in the valley around 2012, according to an account posted to the "Amish America" blog by a man who visited the town in 2015 and interviewed its Amish residents. At the time, there were eight or nine Amish families in the valley as well as a general store.

The "Lynchburg Living" magazine reported in 2020 that there were 14 Amish families in the community.

The families came from western Kentucky and are involved in farming, according to the Amish America blog. Another Amish settlement existed in Burke's Garden from about 1990 to 1999.

"Even though they're private and everything, they spread love all around the community," Monte Hansford, a resident of Burke's Garden, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "They're well respected and loved because of the fact that they are a gentle, kind and loving people."

How many Amish live in Virginia?

There are about 2,100 Amish residents in Virginia, according to the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania, which tracks Amish populations. The total includes both adults and children.

There are about 12 Amish communities in Virginia, according to the Amish America blog, which also noted that the population has been growing rapidly — tripling in the last decade or so. Some of the largest communities are in Giles, Charlotte and Halifax counties, the blog reports.

An Amish teen pulls farm machinery down a road in La Farge.

Where are the Amish communities in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin has one of the largest populations of Amish residents in the country, behind only Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, with about 25,000 Amish.

The final destination of the crash victims was not immediately clear. There are a number of Amish settlements in Clark County, the location of the crash.

What do the Amish believe?

The Amish are Christians who believe in a simple, community-based life separate from modern culture. They dress plainly, avoid using electricity, and value discipline and humility.

"Amish people end formal education at the eighth grade, do not hold political office, restrict involvement with outsiders, selectively use modern technologies, and are conscientious objectors to war," according to PBS.

The Amish church originated in the late 17th century from followers of Jakob Amman, a Swiss Anabaptist leader.

"The Amish attire, which is essentially that of 17th-century European peasants, reflects their reluctance to change, their respect for tradition, and their interpretation of biblical strictures against conforming to the ways of the world," the Encyclopedia Britannica reports.

Do the Amish drive cars?

The Amish do not drive cars and use horses and buggies to travel. They do take rides in cars and typically hire non-Amish drivers to take them to their destinations.

Hansford told the Journal Sentinel that it would have been common to hire an established driver for a long trip. The driver in this case had driven Amish residents of Burke's Garden "quite a bit before. He wasn't new," Hansford said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the victims' families.

