Clark County Sheriff's Office confirms fatal crash on state highway Friday morning

A portion of State 95 in Clark County is closed following a fatal crash near County J near Dewhurst, between Neillsville and Black River Falls in west central Wisconsin.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday. In a news release, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash was fatal but didn't offer additional details.

State 95 is closed in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fatal crash in Clark County closes state highway