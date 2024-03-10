Victims of Clark County crash reportedly part of Amish community from Virginia

While the Clark County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the names of the 9 people killed Friday in the second deadliest accident in the state's history, media reports and posts on social media indicate the victims were members of an Amish community from Burke's Garden in Tazewell County, Virginia.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has not yet been able to get in contact with people close to the family to confirm the victims' names.

Allen Gross, a family friend, told TMJ4 that 23-year-old Orlah Schrock, his wife Ellen, and six-year-old daughter Judy Rose died, along with Orlah's sister, Delilah Schrock.

More: What we know and don't know about the Clark County, Wisconsin, crash that killed 9

The only survivor was a two-year-old boy, Gross told the television station. Gross was driving with the boy's grandparents to Wisconsin to be with the boy.

Gross has organized a Go Fund Me for the families impacted by the crash. A link to the fundraiser is available here.

Where did the crash happen?

According to details released by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, a tanker truck carrying milk and the passenger van collided at the intersection of highways 95 and J.

The semi was eastbound on State 95, approaching the intersection, when the van, which was northbound on County J, entered the intersection and was struck by the semi.

Crash one of the deadliest in Wisconsin history

Nine people died in the crash. The driver of the semi and eight of the nine people in the passenger van were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine deaths make ties the crash for the second-deadliest crash in Wisconsin history. Nine people also died in a crash in 1937 in Manitowoc County, according to Wisconsin Watch.

The deadliest crash in Wisconsin history occurred in 2002 on Interstate 43 in Sheboygan County. Ten people died in a 45-vehicle pileup on a foggy day.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Victims of Clark County crash reportedly members of Amish community