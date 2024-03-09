What we know and don't know about the Clark County, Wisconsin, crash that killed 9

Nine people were killed and one other person was injured after one of the deadliest crashes in Wisconsin history on Friday.

The incident involving a semi-truck and a passenger van occurred Friday morning in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Here is what we know — and don't know — about what happened.

Where did the crash occur?

The crash happened in Clark County in west central Wisconsin at County J and State 95 in Dewhurst, between Neillsville and Black River Falls.

When did the crash occur?

Around 7:53 a.m. March 8.

What happened?

According to details released by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary report indicated the semi and the passenger van collided at the intersection of the two highways.

The semi was eastbound on State Highway 95, approaching the intersection, when the van, which was northbound on County Highway J, entered the intersection and was struck by the semi.

Aerial footage from Twin Cities television station WCCO showed the semi and its trailer ended up off the road, with the trailer in its side. The van, also on its side on the shoulder of the road, appeared to have been charred by fire.

How many people died in the Clark County crash?

Nine people died in the crash. The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. Eight of the nine people in the passenger van were pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger in the van was taken to the Marshfield St. Joseph’s Hospital as a result of their injuries.

Have the victims been identified?

As of Saturday morning, none of the victims' names had been released by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials told Twin Cities television station KSTP that none of the victims are from the area and were just passing through.

Is this one of the deadliest crashes in Wisconsin history?

Friday's crash that killed nine people had more fatalities than Clark County has had in a single year since at least 2019, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Nine deaths makes this crash tied for the second-deadliest crash in Wisconsin history. Nine people also died in a crash in 1937 in Manitowoc County, according to Wisconsin Watch.

The deadliest crash in Wisconsin history occurred in 2002 on Interstate 43 in Sheboygan County, according to previous media reports. Ten people died in a 45-vehicle pileup on a foggy day.

