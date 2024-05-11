Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, May 10, a $331 million jackpot

Some lucky folks in Florida recently became an overnight millionaire, thanks to Powerball and Mega Millions.

Will the next Mega Millions drawing make you a mega millionaire? As they say in the lottery business, “it could happen to you.”

Keep reading for more good news for Florida Lottery tickets.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the $306 million drawing on Tuesday, May 7, the jackpot for Friday, May 10, climbed to $331 million with a cash option would be $153.1 million. Friday numbers were 13-22-26-32-65 and the Mega Ball was 18. Megaplier was 4x.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 26-28-36-63-66 and the Mega Ball was 15. Megaplier was 3x. Though there was a rollover, three tickets, including one purchased in Florida, matched 5 in Tuesday's drawing for $1 million prizes. The other two tickets were purchased in Arizona and California.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

This Mega Millions lottery streak started Friday, March 29, after someone in Neptune, New Jersey, matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, March 25, drawing for $1.13 billion. Below is a recap of lottery drawings and how the jackpot has grown since then.

Powerball winner in Florida! Publix sells ticket worth $215 million

A $2 Powerball lottery ticket made someone who purchased a ticket in Florida multimillionaire! Someone matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $215 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, May 6 were 7-23-24-56-60 and the Powerball was 25. Power Play was 2x. There was one other big winner other than the Florida jackpot haul in Monday night's drawing. A ticket purchased in Idaho matched 5 plus the Power Play for a $2 million prize.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

