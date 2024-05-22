Photos: Deadly tornadoes sweep through Iowa, leaving homes and businesses in Greenfield destroyed

Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms also hit other parts of the Midwest such as Wisconsin and Nebraska. According to the National Weather Service, there were 23 tornado reports on Tuesday — with many coming from the Midwest.
Tuesday’s natural disasters follow a series of severe storms that have ravaged other parts of the country, including Houston and Portage, Mich., in recent weeks.
Several Iowa counties were still without power Wednesday morning, forcing some schools to cancel classes. At a press conference Tuesday evening, Iowa police confirmed that a number of people were killed as a result of the tornadoes, but they were unable to provide an exact number.
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds authorized an emergency proclamation for 15 counties in Iowa — allowing the state government to provide financial assistance to its inhabitants. Reynolds is scheduled to visit the small town of Greenfield, which was the hardest hit by Tuesday’s storms, on Wednesday.
In a statement, NASA announced it was calling off the launch attempt set for May 25 and it hasn't scheduled another launch date. Engineers have been working to resolve a helium leak in Starliner's propulsion system.
The Chinese government threatened retaliatory tariffs on imports of European Union and US-made vehicles, following the EU’s move to investigate Chinese EV subsidies and the White House’s tariff escalation on Chinese-made goods.
Google Pay is rolling out a number of updates that capitalize on its integrations with other Google products, like Android and the Chrome browser. Starting Wednesday, people who check out with Google Pay will be able to see their card benefits and perks before selecting a card; use "buy now, pay later" through partners like Affirm and Zip; and fill in their card details through biometrics or a PIN, instead of by entering their security code. The changes are designed to enhance the consumer experience of using Google Pay and make it a more competitive option against other payment methods, including the developer or retailer's built-in payment system, often powered by businesses like Stripe, as well as the payment services from other tech giants, like Apple, Amazon and PayPal, for instance.