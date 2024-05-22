Photos: Deadly tornadoes sweep through Iowa, leaving homes and businesses in Greenfield destroyed

A woman and a child walk past damage after a tornado Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A tornado swept through Iowa on Tuesday, resulting in multiple fatalities, dozens of injuries, substantial property damage and widespread power outages.

Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms also hit other parts of the Midwest such as Wisconsin and Nebraska. According to the National Weather Service, there were 23 tornado reports on Tuesday — with many coming from the Midwest.

Tuesday’s natural disasters follow a series of severe storms that have ravaged other parts of the country, including Houston and Portage, Mich., in recent weeks.

Several Iowa counties were still without power Wednesday morning, forcing some schools to cancel classes. At a press conference Tuesday evening, Iowa police confirmed that a number of people were killed as a result of the tornadoes, but they were unable to provide an exact number.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds authorized an emergency proclamation for 15 counties in Iowa — allowing the state government to provide financial assistance to its inhabitants. Reynolds is scheduled to visit the small town of Greenfield, which was the hardest hit by Tuesday’s storms, on Wednesday.

The remains of a tornado-damaged wind turbine touch the ground in a field on Tuesday, near Prescott, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A law enforcement official stands among the remains of tornado-damaged property on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Damage to a home is seen after a tornado moved through Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday. (Hannah Fingerhut/AP)

The remains of a tornado-damaged wind turbine touch the ground in a field on Tuesday near Prescott, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A workers searches through the remains of tornado-damaged property on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A firefighter searches through the remains of tornado-damaged property on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A man sorts through the remains of a home damaged by a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

People sort through the remains of a home damaged by a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Firefighters stand among the remains of homes destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A damaged car sits on a street after a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

People walk down a street past damage after a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Law enforcement officers and firefighters ride in a truck past homes destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A firefighter walks among tornado-damaged homes on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Clothes cling to a branch of a tree damaged by a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Firefighters walks among tornado-damaged homes on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Brian Gutmann, of Creston, Iowa, looks over tornado-damaged property on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A firefighter walks among homes destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Workers search through the remains of tornado-damaged homes on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Damaged cars sit piled up next to a road after a tornado on Tuesday in Greenfield, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Damage is seen after a tornado moved through Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday. (Hannah Fingerhut/AP)

Damage is seen after a tornado moved through Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday. (Hannah Fingerhut/AP)

People examine damage after a tornado moved through Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday. (Hannah Fingerhut/AP)

The remains of a tornado-damaged wind turbine in a field on Tuesday near Prescott, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

