The 40+ best Walmart deals this weekend — Samsung, HP, Ninja and more

For now, though, back to our regularly scheduled awesomeness — aka Walmart's can't-miss spread of weekend deals and steals, like this brawny, all-business robovac for just $130 (nearly 60% off!), a family-size swimming pool for a stupefying $180, and classic, built-to-last Adirondack chairs on offer at a 70%-plus markdown! That's just a taste, of course. Our advice? Scroll on down and dig in.

Best Walmart deals: Vacuums

Walmart Bissell PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum $59 $79 Save $20 Don't let this vac's light weight fool you — it's a cleaning powerhouse, whooshing up embedded dirt, dust and debris from every surface in your home with what we imagine would be a smile on its face. Its Helix dirt separation system helps keep filters fresh and new for longer, and five height settings allow cleaning on almost any surface. $59 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $320 $420 Save $100 Engineered for daily quick cleaning, this fan favorite takes on stubborn dirt and dust with ease. Its sleek design is a major upgrade from those bulky dirt busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. And you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air — especially handy if you're a pet owner. The biggest perk of all? It's cordless! $320 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum $169 $198 Save $29 This skinny little vac takes the hunt out of looking for dust. Instead, thanks to a feature called Clean Sense IQ, it detects dirt you can't see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup. Pretty cool! The vacuum also converts easily to a handheld for above-floor cleanings like a bookshelf, desk, cabinets and more. $169 at Walmart

Lefant Lefant F1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $130 $300 Save $170 With an ultra-thin design, this robovac can get into all the corners and crevices that you can't reach on your own. It's both quiet and powerful, ensuring that no dirt, dust or dander is left lying around — and that you don't have to shout over the sounds of your little robot friend as it goes about its work. $130 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Garden

Walmart Saker Mini Chainsaw $54 $170 Save $116 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $54 at Walmart

Walmart Gymax 3-Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed $55 $90 Save $35 With three different spaces, you can organize flowers and herbs just how you want them in this vertical planter. It'll look great on a patio, porch or balcony while taking up very little real estate. Each pot has an internal partitioned layer with holes for excess water filtering, which helps prevent overwatering and root rot. The entire unit is made for both indoor and outdoor use. $55 at Walmart

Walmart Vecukty Collapsible Garden Wagon Cart with Removable Canopy $90 $260 Save $170 Tired of having to juggle all of your gardening tools while working around the yard? Struggle no more — this cute, collapsible covered wagon will fit just about anything you need, whether you're getting your green thumb on or toting essentials to the beach. It can hold up to 330 pounds, so you can even wheel around the kiddies, with the added benefit of sun coverage from a removable roof. $90 at Walmart

Walmart Sun Joe Cordless Brushless Push Lawn Mower $162 $239 Save $77 Remember when you had to push a bulky, gas-guzzling monster across your yard just to trim the grass? Lawn mower technology has come a long way, and this powerhouse is at the top of the food chain. Ideal for smaller yards, it has a durable steel blade that cuts a 14-inch path, slicing each blade of grass with effortless precision. It's lightweight and a breeze to steer, and its rear collection bag — 10.6 gallons — detaches easily so you can empty clippings without a mess. $162 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Outdoor

Walmart Intex Metal Frame Above-Ground Swimming Pool With Filter Pump $180 $297 Save $117 Take a dip this summer with this above-ground favorite from Intex, a great option for any family's first pool. It comes with 110-120-volt cartridge filter pump to keep things clean, and the sides are made of super-tough laminate, so you know they'll stand the test of the summer months. There's even a convenient plug that can be connected to a garden hose, so water can be drained away from the pool or house area. $180 at Walmart

Walmart Costway 3-in-1 Vertical Charcoal Smoker $80 $159 Save $79 Don't let that product description underwhelm you: This is a fire pit, a barbecue grill and a smoker. It features two tiers, allowing you to cook and smoke multiple items at once, with a damper system that makes it easy to control the heat level. There's even a built-in thermometer that'll let you know precisely what the cooking temps are. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Costway Patio Rattan Furniture Set, 4-Piece $220 $660 Save $440 This foursome is perfect for a yard redo or a poolside space that could use a pick-me-up. Made of handwoven rattan with thick, high-density-sponge cushions that protect your joints and back, this set's seats are sure to provide comfort during your backyard kick backs — and the matching coffee table is the perfect resting place for wineglasses, your tablet or a Bluetooth speaker. $220 at Walmart

Walmart LhbCraft Modern Adirondack Chair $79 $300 Save $221 We're swooning over the modern styling of this Adirondack chair — it's sleek and sexy and will look great on your porch or by the pool. Made of high-density resin, it'll be adorning your backyard for years and years. At this price, you can grab two (or even four) to really elevate your outdoor space. $79 at Walmart

Walmart Costway 10-Foot Patio Solar Umbrella $75 $219 Save $144 Take shelter from the summer sun with this mega-wide shade-bringer — then kick back for an evening under the stars with its solar-powered LED lights. There are three colors to choose from, so you're likely to find a match for your outdoor furniture. It's also UV-protective and water-repellent. $75 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: TVs and home entertainment

Walmart LG 32-Inch Class Full HD 720p Smart TV $138 $178 Save $40 This smartie features the video and audio quality you've come to expect from LG, along with two HDMI ports for video-streaming devices and gaming consoles. It's also seriously light — weighing in at just over 8 pounds — perfect for guest rooms, offices and more. Plus, with a smart TV built in, you'll always be just a tap or two away from your favorite movies, shows and more. $138 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $258 $298 Save $40 Ready to dive into some blockbusters? How about watching some summer baseball games? If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to this Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV. This set has high-def picture quality and comes with a Google Assistant button on the remote to help you find and stream thousands of movies and shows. $258 at Walmart

Walmart Samsung 65-Inch Class S95C 4K Smart TV $1,879 $3,299 Save $1,420 Looking for movie theater quality in the comfort of your own home? Well, look no further than this sleek 4K stunner from Samsung, now available at a wild $1,420 off! With powerful AI processing technology, ordinary content will be miraculously transformed into high quality entertainment, with bold contrast, all-encompassing Dolby Atmos audio and more vibrant colors than you'll even know what to do with. It even comes with an attachable cable organizer! $1,879 at Walmart

Walmart LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 With its stunning 4K display, this TV has a lot going for it — starting with the $150-off price tag. Its 70 inches will make you feel totally immersed in whatever show, movie or game you turn on, which includes just about anything across both live TV and streaming apps, thanks to its built-in webOS capabilities. $498 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Tech

Walmart HP 14-Inch Laptop $279 $519 Save $240 With 8GB of RAM, 256 GB of onboard storage and a battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of work, play or time-killing on a single charge, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and light weight make it superb for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go. $279 at Walmart

Walmart Nintendo Switch OLED Model With White Joy-Con $295 $350 Save $55 The Switch is one of the best video game consoles out there, with its wide range of exclusive titles and ease of play for the whole family. This console comes with two controllers on each side that can be used separately or together as a unit. It's a blast for people of all ages — not just the kids! $295 at Walmart

Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $320 $599 Save $279 No-nonsense and crazy affordable, this IdeaPad is perfect for anyone who wants to stay connected on the go — ideal for checking in to work when you're out of office. You'll benefit from all-day battery life on a single charge, a 720p camera for video calls and Windows 11. $320 at Walmart

Walmart Ortizan X10B Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $29 $40 Save $11 There's nothing more frustrating than not being able to enjoy your favorite tunes by the pool or on the beach because your go-to speaker can't handle a little bit of splashback. There's a solution: This clever waterproof Bluetooth option, which you can take in the water with you. We don't suggest submerging it, but throw it on a little floatie and let it do its thing — and you can enjoy it in the shower afterward! With up to 30 hours play time on a single charge, you'll have this little wonder for wherever the day's adventures take you. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool Bluetooth Headphones $25 $80 Save $55 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose betwen sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $20, discounted from $100. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback between the buds and the case; plus, they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $25 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Home

Walmart Ophanie 12-Inch High-Pressure Rain Shower Head $48 $90 Save $42 If you've ever looked at fancy hotel rainfall showers with envy, you're just $47 away from upgrading your own to elite status — all you need is this 12-inch high-pressure shower head combo. It promises the "ultimate shower experience," and we'd tend to agree, considering the multiple modes, additional handheld sprayer and anti-clogging nozzles. $48 at Walmart

Walmart iFanze Portable Power Station $55 $100 Save $45 This compact powerhouse is an all-encompassing ticket to storm preparedness, with one AC outlet, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, one DC port and a built-in flashlight with a continuous runtime of up to 68 hours. The remaining battery life is visible when charging, thanks to the digital display. It also comes with multiple power adapters, including one to allow in-car charging for any summer camping excursions. $55 at Walmart

Walmart Liba Plug-in Electric Bug Zapper $14 $26 Save $12 It's flying pest season — do you know where your bug zappers are? This handy plug-in model from Liba will help keep mosquitoes, fruit flies and other pests from buzzing around your head. There are no toxic chemicals involved, so you can rest assured that your family and pets will be totally unaffected by the zapper. The bugs, though, they'll be wiped out soon enough. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Dreo Tower Fan $57 $100 Save $43 Dray-o! Draaay-o! Summertime come and we wanna stay cool. If you are swelter-averse —and who isn't? — we suggest nabbing this inexpensive tower fan. It'll effectively distribute airflow throughout your room with 90-degree oscillation and unique air-duct design to minimize noise. $57 at Walmart

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $60 $200 Save $140 With summer comes outdoor-triggered allergies — so make sure you're covered for some fresh air inside with a quality air purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It removes allergens like pollen and dust from the air, and it filters cooking fumes, smoke and more. $60 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Kitchen

Walmart Ionchill Quick Cube Ice Machine $78 $102 Save $24 Made of stainless steel, this machine is a stylish addition to any kitchen countertop or outdoor cooking space. (That's right; it has a handle, so you can even bring it to cookouts or campsites.) Aesthetics aside, it can produce ice cubes faster than traditional freezers — you'll get nine ice cubes in nine minutes. Yeah, that's pretty dang fast! And, thanks to its large water reservoir, it can produce up to 26 pounds of ice in one day. $78 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 With seven magical frozen treat modes, and two-pint containers and lids, this appliance was already a good deal at full price, especially compared to how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothies and specialty ice creams. But at $50 off, there's no reason not to grab one for the warmer months ahead! $149 at Walmart

Carote Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 5-Piece $30 $90 Save $60 This cookware set has one removable handle that fits onto all three of the pots and pans, so you can make the most of your kitchen storage by stacking the pieces handle-less. These nonstick faves include the removable handle, an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan and a 2-quart saucepan with a glass lid. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Drink Machine $189 $254 Save $65 If it's 5 o'clock somewhere, then it's time to chill out with a summery cocktail, mocktail or slushie of your choice — after all, it's the weekend, baby! This choice unit from the experts in warm-weather refreshment at Margaritaville will help you create many a frozen concoction this summer — it serves up restaurant-quality drinks in one easy step, making 36 ounces of yummy goodness at a time. $189 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Style

Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals $24 $35 Save $11 Crocs are a great option for summer since they're made from supportive Croslite foam — which quickly sheds water whether your tootsies are wet from the sprinkler or just a little sweaty (we won't judge). These slide sandals in particular are designed to ensure maximum comfort, so you can easily wear these all day, whether you're checking off your to-do list or hanging at the beach. $24 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Beauty and wellness

Walmart Fairywill Cordless Water Flosser $26 $55 Save $29 Good oral care is important, but you can't go to the dentist every day for a clean and fresh smile. That's where this at-home de-gunker comes in — it sprays a gentle stream of water at, and between, your teeth and gums to painlessly remove 99.99% of food, buildup and stains. Plus, this pack comes with eight different floss heads, so you'll be prepared for anything! $26 at Walmart

Walmart Tizo 2 SPF 40 Facial Mineral Primer/Sunscreen $20 $42 Save $22 We can't emphasize enough how important sunscreen is when spending time outside, so be sure you're stocked up for summer with a few different options, including this hardworking combo that functions as a makeup primer and SPF 40 sunblock. Not only will it protect your skin from harmful UV rays, it'll keep you looking fresh. $20 at Walmart

Walmart L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Night Moisturizer $12 $18 Save $6 Give new meaning to the term "beauty sleep" with this overnight moisturizer from L'Oreal. Add it to your nightly skin care routine and it'll nourish while you snooze. It tackles signs of aging, thanks to ingredients like pro retinol and centella asiatica. Its rich yet non-greasy formula helps lock in hydration, leaving skin softer and more supple. $12 at Walmart