Mega Millions for Tuesday, April 2, at $45 million as Powerball jumps to $1.09 billion

Will Mega Millions make you a mega millionaire?

After an epic streak, Mega Millions skyrocketed to $1.13 billion for March 26, and a ticket from Neptune, New Jersey, hit the winning numbers. Coincidentally, a week later, Powerball surged to $1.09 billion for the Wednesday, April 3, drawing.

Because no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Friday, March 29, drawing for $20 million, Mega Millions for Tuesday, April 2, jumped to $45 million with a cash option of $20.8 million. Tuesday's winning numbers were 10-50-56-60-66 and the Mega Ball was 19. Megaplier was 3x. Check back, and we'll see if there's a winner or another rollover.

Though it was a rollover, there was one big winner from the Friday drawing. A ticket purchased in California matched 5 for a $1 million prize. Friday, March 29, numbers were 11-30-33-38-60 and the Mega Ball was 16. Megaplier was 4x.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, April 2, 2024: 10-50-56-60-66 and the Mega Ball was 19

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. Megaplier was 3x.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Friday, April 5, 2024, Friday.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

This Mega Millions lottery streak started Friday, March 29, after someone in Neptune, New Jersey, matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, March 25, drawing for $1.13 billion. Below is a recap of lottery drawings and how the jackpot grew in a short amount of time.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

