Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, March 26, $1.13 billion jackpot. Will Florida see a winner?

Will Mega Millions make you a billionaire? How about a mega millionaire?

Mega Millions jackpot skyrocketed to $1.13 billion for Tuesday, March 27. Tuesday numbers were 7-11-22-29-38 and the Mega Ball was 4. Megaplier was 2x. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover.

It is the 10th time in U.S. history that a jackpot reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once in history (see below) has a lottery jackpot reached or surpassed $2 billion.

If there’s a winner on Tuesday, they could call themselves a billionaire if they pick the annual payments option or they’ll be a multimillionaire if they opt for the one-time lump sum of $537.5 million.

In Florida recently, some lucky people have become a millionaire with second-tier wins from Mega Millions and Powerball.

Though the March 22 drawing was a rollover, one Florida ticket purchased from a Publix won big.

A secondary tier winner (meaning five numbers matched) earned $1 million. That Quick Pick ticket was purchased from Publix, 4141 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

In the Powerball drawing for Saturday, March 23, for $750 million, there were no jackpot winners, but there were several big winners, including one ticket purchased in Florida. Five tickets matched 5 numbers for $1 million. The other tickets came from California, Indiana, Texas and Washington.

Then, in the Monday, March 25, Powerball drawing for $800 million, which resulted in another rollover (for $865 million for Wednesday, March 27), there were two big winners, including a ticket purchased in Florida. That ticket and another from New York matched 5 for $1 million prizes.

Will we see a big winner from Mega Millions? Time will tell.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 26, 2024: 7-11-22-29-38 and Mega Ball was 4

Tuesday numbers were 7-11-22-29-38 and the Mega Ball was 4. Megaplier was 2x.

Anyone win Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Mega Millions lottery drawing for $1.13 billion?

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. Check back to see if there’s a winner for Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and the $1.13 billion jackpot.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Friday, March 29, 2024, Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday 2024.

Mega Millions numbers for 3/22/24: 3-8-31-35-44 and the Mega Ball was 16

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday, March 22, winning Mega Millions numbers were 3-8-31-35-44 and the Mega Ball was 16. Megaplier was 3x.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing had climbed to $977 million, with a cash option of $461 million.

Though there were no jackpot winners in the Tuesday, March 19, Mega Millions drawing, there were four tickets that matched 5 for $1 million prizes in that Mega Millions drawing. One of those was purchased in Florida. The other three tickets were bought in California, Texas and Virginia.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

Someone won the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash option of $189 million on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The jackpot started at $20 million for the Tuesday, Dec. 12, drawing. Here's a snapshot of how the prize has climbed since then.

What is the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history?

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion in November 2022. The jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion days before the drawing, but lottery ticket sales helped it grow to more than $2 billion after updated calculations. A single ticket purchased by Edwin Castro in California won the grand prize.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

As of March 26, 2024, there have been 10 lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion.

What are the Top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

According to its website, here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of March 26, 2024:

10. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California

9. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California and Georgia

8. $656 million — March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

7. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

6. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California

5. $1.13 billion — March 26, 2024? No winner yet

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

2. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

1. $1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of March 26, 2024.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Mega Millions for Tuesday, March 26: Anyone win $1.13 billion jackpot?