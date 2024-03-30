Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, March 29, after $1.13 billion jackpot

Will Mega Millions make you a mega millionaire?

After an epic run, Mega Millions skyrocketed to $1.13 billion for Tuesday, March 26, and a ticket from Neptune, New Jersey, hit the winning numbers. The jackpot reset to a cool $20 million for Friday, March 29. Check back at 11 p.m. for Friday’s numbers.

In addition to the $1.13 billion jackpot, there were more than a dozen other big winners. Two of those were in Florida.

A New York ticket won $2 million by matching 5 plus the Megaplier. And 13 tickets matched 5 for $1 million prizes. Two million-dollar tickets were purchased in Florida, two in Georgia and two more in New York. The other states with single match 5 winners were: California, Colorado, Illinios, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

In Florida recently, some lucky people have become a millionaire with second-tier wins from Mega Millions and Powerball.

Though the March 22 Mega Millions drawing was a rollover, one Florida ticket purchased from a Publix won big.

A secondary tier winner (meaning five numbers matched) earned $1 million. That Quick Pick ticket was purchased from Publix, 4141 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

In the Powerball drawing for Saturday, March 23, for $750 million, there were no jackpot winners, but there were several big winners, including one ticket purchased in Florida. Five tickets matched 5 numbers for $1 million. The other tickets came from California, Indiana, Texas and Washington.

Then, in the Monday, March 25, Powerball drawing for $800 million, which resulted in another rollover (for $865 million for Wednesday, March 27), there were two big winners, including a ticket purchased in Florida. That ticket and another from New York matched 5 for $1 million prizes.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 26, 2024: 7-11-22-29-38 and Mega Ball was 4

Tuesday numbers were 7-11-22-29-38 and the Mega Ball was 4. Megaplier was 2x.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Friday, March 29, 2024, Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday 2024.

Mega Millions numbers for 3/29/24

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. Check back for Friday, March 29, winning Mega Millions numbers.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

