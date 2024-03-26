Willie Nelson moves 2024 4th of July Picnic out of Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic is straying away from the Lone Star State in 2024, the Texas singer-songwriter announced Tuesday.

Nelson’s annual concert will take place at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on July 4, per an Instagram post. The line-up features Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse.

Nelson launched the 4th of July Picnic series in 1973, according to the Bullock Texas State History Museum. The inaugural three-day event was held in Dripping Springs — paying homage to the Dripping Springs Reunion Nelson played in 1972 that had inspired the creation of the 4th of July concert.

Most recently, Q2 Stadium hosted the annual tradition. Austin FC’s home turf first hosted the Independence Day concert event in 2022, after it had gone virtual during 2021.

Presale tickets will be available at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday for Club Luck members, while general public tickets go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. CT. More details on the event — including where to purchase tickets — are available online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.