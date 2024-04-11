Why paying Ohio lawmakers $140,000 plus a college football coach's bonus could fix them

Ohio Sen. Steve Huffman, shown when he was a member of the House.

Lee E. Martin is an architect with 17 years of government service in Ohio and Florida.

The dispute between opinion journalist Tom Suddes and State Sen. Steve Huffman regarding the value of a legislator in the Ohio General Assembly is interesting, but both men miss the point.

Suddes complained that legislators are overpaid based on the small number of bills they pass, while the senator maintains that the quality of the bills is a better indicator to use in justifying the annual salary of a state legislator, “quality” being a subjective partisan term.

I would argue that the best barometer of a legislative body would be improvement in the lives of the citizens of that state, by whatever objective measure one uses.

Huffman, a Tipp City Republican, is correct that quality of the bills passed is more important than quantity.

While Suddes, a former legislative reporter and longtime Statehouse columnist, indicated the legislature does not turn out many bills, I would point out that where the output of the legislature is contrary to the will of the majority of the people, as is the case in Ohio currently, the fewer bills that pass, the better off we all are.

I also agree with Huffman that legislators work very hard.

They would have to in order for so many public officials to be worth so much more when they leave office than when they enter, while earning a base salary of roughly $70,000.

How should Ohio lawmakers be judged?

So what metrics should we use to determine the value of a state legislator? Median income?

Real wages in Ohio, according to Forbes, are below the national average where they have been for some time.

Life expectancy? Longevity in Ohio has also declined in recent years for a variety of reasons, while infant mortality and other negative indicators have risen.

Also, state legislators weakened the powers of the state health director during COVID, basing our response to future health emergencies on politics rather than science. Education? Ohio has dropped from fifth in 2010 in Education Week's ranking to 22st in 2021 in the quality of Pre-K-12 education in the nation. Ohio’s Overall and college rankings are even lower.

Population growth? Except for Columbus and a few other pockets of prosperity, Ohio continues to bea state that loses population annually, especially among young graduates that see greener pastures in Sunbelt states.

Integrity? Ohio was recently labeled as the most corrupt state in the Union by the FBI, due primarily but not solely to the House Bill 6 scandal that Ohioans continue to pay for.

Fairness? Ohio continues to be one of the most gerrymandered states in the Union where the Republican/Democrat split in the House and the Senate is 70%/30%, while the split in the voting population is 57%/46%, a 23%/53% difference.

Ohio voters should value their state legislators on the basis of what those legislators do to meet the needs of their constituents and not their own personal needs, or the needs of their respective political parties.

Rather than argue over the current salary, here is my proposal: double the salary of all 132 state legislators in the House and Senate to $140,000 conditioned on a different set of metrics, with bonuses like colleges give football coaches.

They would get the additional money whenever everyone in Ohio had an equal voice at the polls, as well as equal access to housing, education, jobs, health care, legal representation in the courts, and enough to eat every day. You know, those “inalienable rights” we hear so much about.

There would of course be opposition to such a plan.

There would be several objections to implementing it, cost being one. While raising legislative salaries would cost an additional $9,240,000, or roughly 78 cents per person per year, it would be the best 78 cents anyone ever spent, and Ohio would truly become “the heart of it all."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Give Ohio lawmakers at least 140K, bonus like college football coaches