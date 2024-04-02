Out of touch Ohio senator should talk to a teacher if he thinks $71,000 is chump change

Jan 24, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Senator Steve Huffman of the 5th District speaks during a debate on whether or not to override Governor Mike DeWine's veto of House Bill 68.

Huffman should talk to a teacher

Re Ohio lawmakers work hard for $71K salaries they make," March 28: I am not the least bit surprised that Ohio Sen. Steve Huffman thinks $71,099 is a paltry sum for what he and other bureaucrats do in Columbus.

His letter ran in the March 26 Dispatch.

Has he bothered to see what real working people work for? $58,500 is now the median pay for workers in Ohio, but I am betting that many get far less and the higher figure is likely due to the pay some like Huffman receive.

He immediately started his letter with an attack on liberals as that is the way these people on the right do things.

I am not starting my rebuttal with an attack on greedy conservatives in the state, but I believe they are.

The people who have to get second jobs include teachers, who average $63,082 per year despite having two college degrees that took five years to complete at their own expense.

The starting minimum salary is $35,00 for Ohio teachers. Some who are fortunate enough to teach in better districts start out at a higher rate.

These are the people who are real heroes in the state; not the ones who pontificate using the bully pulpit like Mr. Huffman.

Thomas W. Billing, Springfield

Huffman needs to stop complaining and do his job

Re "Ohio lawmakers work hard for $71K salaries they make," March 28: Sen. Steve Huffman, it has been my experience that those who are really working hard don’t “use a bullhorn” to tell everyone about it.

If you really cared about Ohio you and the members of your caucus would honor your oaths and stop ignoring the Ohio Constitution.

The majority of Ohioans want an end to gerrymandered districts by any political party. The political maps we have today are unconstitutionally drawn. Time and again Ohio voters have seen the super-majority general assembly attempt to sidestep the majority will.

Unconstitutional political maps are at the heart of how you get by with ignoring the majority will; whether it is how schools are funded, common sense gun legislation, or healthcare decisions by Ohioans.

Some of your colleagues don’t even have to campaign in a general election to get paid that $71,099; they just have to be more extreme than the most extreme primary challenger.

Thomas Suddes, the man you criticize, is a serious journalist doing stellar work exposing what’s happening at the Statehouse.

How about you honor your oath and stop broadcasting how hard you are working?

Mike Alaiko, Pickerington

Yost should care more about Ohioans than he does Trump

So Attorney General Dave Yost thinks it's worthwhile to file an amicus brief to the Supreme Court on behalf of Donald Trump.

Yost apparently is so concerned that "a president cannot fulfill the oath of office without reasonable immunity from criminal charges."

Think about that.

It seems to me that we did just fine before Trump came along.

Is that really what Ohioans want?

That laws and honest behavior don't apply to our elected president?

Coincidentally, the wording of this filing sounds similar to talking points from Trump out on the campaign trail; but it benefits Ohio voters . . . how?

Diane Keafer, Pickerington

Thomas W. BillingSpringfield, OH

