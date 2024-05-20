Memorial Day travel deals: Save up to 50% on flight crew-approved luggage, packing cubes and more

Let's play a game — when you think of Memorial Day shopping, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Did you say mattress or maybe bedding sales? If you did, you're technically not wrong, but there are so many other sales at your fingertips that you may be missing out on, and one of the most overlooked is Memorial Day travel deals.

Specifically, flight crew-approved travel deals are majorly discounted during this time. We're talking Memorial Day deal prices on flight attendant faves like expandable TravelPro luggage (more on this below), compression packing cubes to keep you organized on your next trip, a slim portable charger so you never run out of juice, the perfect travel pillow that makes you feel like you're sleeping in a hotel bed, and more.

Check out the best Memorial Day deals on flight crew-approved travel essentials below, so you're all covered for your upcoming summer travels.

The best Memorial Day travel deals

Amazon Iniu Slim Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon There are few things worse and more nerve-wracking than seeing that your phone's on 2% battery life when you're at the airport or already on the plane. The best way to guarantee that you never run out of juice is by investing in a portable charger and this affordable pick has over 78,000 perfect ratings on Amazon (including several by flight crew members). For reference, it charges an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times on a single charge, so you won't have to charge it after each use. "As a flight attendant, I use this pretty much every day!" one five-star reviewer gushed. "This is the best portable charger I have had! I never write reviews, but this one definitely deserves six stars." Save $12 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Bubm Double-Layer Electronic Accessories Organizer $19 $24 Save $5 Traveling with a bunch of tech is normal — from your laptop and phone to your portable charger and tablet — but that means there are a lot of cables to store and keep organized. Flight attendants and frequent flyers say this double-layer electronic accessories organizer has room for everything and even has a designated slot for an iPad. "I am a flight attendant and I love this organizer!" one professional wrote. "I keep my iPad, passport, cords, paperwork and hand sanitizer in here. It keeps me organized!" $19 at Amazon

Amazon S-Zone Oversized Leather Canvas Duffel Shoulder Weekender Bag $45 $90 Save $45 with coupon Sometimes, a suitcase is just too bulky, and a weekender or overnight bag is just what you need. This canvas pick with genuine leather details is half off on Amazon and is lightweight enough to carry on your shoulder without much strain. And if organization is a top priority for you, you'll be pleased to know that this bag has seven pockets, two pen holders, a canvas lining, and smooth zippers, so all your things will stay organized and easy to access. Still on the fence? Take it from this one Amazon fan who bought this bag for her pilot boyfriend. She may have even become girlfriend of the year because of it. "I got this for my boyfriend who is a pilot and travels a ton," the five-star reviewer wrote. "He absolutely loves it. So much [so] that he bought his father one as well for his birthday. Great quality, great look, and great price." Save $45 with coupon $45 at Amazon

Amazon Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag $20 $28 Save $8 This hanging toiletry bag strikes the balance of being roomy yet compact and it has loads of convenience features that seasoned travelers love. In addition to the six built-in pockets and multiple slots, it comes with a detachable, transparent cosmetic bag that also happens to be TSA-approved — making a trip through the security line so much more convenient. Several flight attendants praise this well-designed bag for simplifying traveling with toiletries. "I am a flight attendant, and it holds everything!!!" the five-star reviewer wrote. "I absolutely love it! The zippers zip with ease and it is well thought out to meet all of your needs. I can't say enough about it." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Bcozzy Neck Pillow for Travel $46 $60 Save $14 Sleeping on a plane is often even more uncomfortable than it sounds. Investing in a travel pillow that makes falling (and staying) asleep a bit easier is a hack that flight crew members swear by. One flight attendant said he uses this pillow when heading home after working exhausting international red eyes. He says it makes relaxing in the friendly skies so much easier. "This allows me to sleep and not wake up with a total neck ache," the crew member gushed. $46 at Amazon

Amazon Miikare Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder $12 $18 Save $6 Traveling is stressful enough, so when you get on a plane and there's no in-flight entertainment, it's definitely a bummer. This phone holder lets you prop your device up so you can watch your favorite shows or movies, hands-free, at eye level on a flight. It easily attaches to your luggage handle, so it's a no-brainer, space-saving add-on. Flight crew members like it so much, they use it for travel and then keep using it once they're back home — who are we to judge if you find this gizmo so useful you use it daily? "As a commuting flight attendant, [this] comes in very handy!" one reviewer said. "At home, I like it propped up on the counter." $12 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack $79 $99 Save $20 You know what’s fun? Jetsetting to an exotic destination. You know what’s not fun? When your luggage decides it wants to take an alternate trip of its own. A Bluetooth tracker is essential for finding out if your bags have found their way to the lost and found, or if they took a trip to the Maldives instead of Mexico City. Apple AirTags offer a loud alert feature as well as precise, real-time tracking that even flight crew members appreciate. "I put one in my flight attendant bag whenever I have to check it," the reviewer wrote. "I put one on my dog and the other on my keys. These were super easy to set up that I was very impressed and surprised." Not an iPhone user? No problem, we've rounded up the best Bluetooth trackers on the market. $79 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $79 at Walmart$99 at Adorama

Amazon Bagail Compression Packing Cube Set (6 Piece) $27 $31 Save $4 Packing cubes are a savvy traveler’s must-have. They keep your items organized and easy to find — both in and out of your bag. And, if you're packing for a long trip or you're a chronic over-packer, compression cubes can help you squeeze in those extra must-have items you can’t do without. This six-piece set stores everything from sweaters to shoes to intimates and can save you up to 30% more space. The mesh top allows for air circulation and lets you easily see what's inside, while the durable nylon bottoms allow the cubes to easily slide in and out of your bag — no matter how densely stuffed it may be. "I'm a flight attendant and these are my go-to packing cubes," one crew member wrote. "These expand and make packing easy. Also, aesthetically, [they] look good." $27 at Amazon

Travelpro Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Checked Luggage $212 $250 Save $38 Travelpro is consistently a favorite brand among travel crews, thanks to the brand's smooth 360° spinner wheels and lightweight yet super-strong build. These expandable bags are renowned for their durability, making them a favorite pick for pilots and flight attendants alike. One flight attendant who has the older version of this suitcase said it's the most durable one she's owned. "It lasted me six years," she wrote. "Keep in mind [that] I fly around the world, so it had tons of use." $212 at Amazon

Monos Monos Carry-On $230 $255 Save $25 Monos is my favorite luggage brand, and it's reassuring to know that the pros love it as well. Based on personal experience, they're among the strongest, most scratch-resistant and most lightweight luggage that I've used to date — especially when it comes to its carry-on range. The original Carry-On is on sale (in select colors) and flight crew members even say it's worth the investment. "I am a flight attendant," one reviewer wrote. "This bag is great! Rolls really well and looks great! Several travelers also shared that flight attendants often stop them to ask where they got this carry-on — it's that good. $230 at Monos

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.