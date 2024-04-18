Why 16-story apartment building planned for downtown Knoxville has to rethink its design

The developers of a proposed downtown high-rise overlooking the Tennessee River are faced with a unique challenge: The monstrous back of the 16-story building – which faces the water – is more prominent than the front.

And the back of the building is what critics want them to fix most.

From the river view, the 290-unit apartment building would sit on top of a multi-story parking garage – not the most exciting visual, not something that engages pedestrians and not an approach some nearby residents feel is appropriate for the neighborhood.

These concerns and others expressed during the April 17 meeting of Knoxville-Knox County Planning's Design Review Board were enough to postpone a vote on the project, named Hill & Locust, until developers can come up with some solutions.

As the project moves forward, residents should expect conversations to revolve around how the back of the building becomes more appealing to look at and more useful to the public.

A date was not set for when South Carolina-based Woodfield Development will return before the Board with updated designs.

Although Atlanta-based Brock Hudgins Architects would not share renderings prior to the meeting, Knox News has since acquired them through public documents, which show the magnitude of the building that would span a handful of empty lots – all 16 stories of it.

The property is bordered by Locust Street to the east, West Hill Avenue to the north, Front Avenue to the south and the Henley Street Bridge to the west. If you're having trouble picturing the site, Front Avenue runs parallel and is at the same height as Neyland Drive, which is just a few feet from the property line.

The proposed site of Hill & Locust apartments could be challenging to build on thanks to unique riverside topography and a steep slope between Neyland Drive and downtown.

Knoxville faced with 'a 100-year decision' on riverside high-rise

Along West Hill Avenue, the building would be just six stories. On the south side, where the most criticism was directed, developers have proposed four stories of parking garage topped by 12 stories of apartments.

Opposition, including from public policy expert Bill Lyons, who owns a condo in the adjacent Overlook building, questioned whether the developers had been transparent about sharing designs and plans.

"These large buildings at critical corners on critical avenues are not like other properties. They impact everybody," Lyons said during his opposing presentation at the meeting. "This is a 100-year decision. ... The rear of the building is what we are most – in fact – tremendously concerned with."

Patrick Kassin of Woodfield Development said the site has many challenges that include unique sloping topography and environmental hurdles caused by being along the river.

Renderings of the proposed Hill & Locust apartments along the downtown Knoxville side of the Tennessee River illustrate what would be a 16-story high-rise, though the building would be just six stories on West Hill Avenue. While designs for the site have shifted over the years, dramatically since the original plan in 2018, the latest specs include 12 stories of apartments on top of a four-story parking garage on the south side.

Kassin made it known the property's zoning has no maximum building height, but – in good faith and to better blend with nearby buildings – the project was limited to six stories on West Hill Avenue.

On the river-facing side of the property, the development team argued, the building fits into a much larger context as part of the city's southern skyline that includes Neyland Stadium, the City-County Building and the 24-story Riverview Tower.

But that still doesn't address part of the zoning code the Design Review Board kept coming back to: That part of the Board's purpose is to "Promote Downtown as a place for a viable mix of commercial, office, civic, and residential uses, including street level development that creates a pedestrian-friendly environment."

Developers must consider how all Knoxville residents will benefit

How would pedestrians interact with this apartment building? As currently designed, not much at all.

There's a café planned on West Hill Avenue that Kassin said would be operated by the developers through a third party. Think of it like a hotel with a coffee bar: You enter the lobby, order a drink and can access the rest of the building from there.

The only public-facing element of the proposed Hill & Locust apartment building is a café on West Hill Avenue. The building is just six stories on this northern side, as opposed to the 16-story elevation on the south side along the river.

While the public might want to visit the café, Board members noted this part of town doesn't have much foot traffic. On the back side of the property, along Neyland Drive, no sidewalks means foot traffic is almost nonexistent.

But as the city, university and other stakeholders place more emphasis on the riverfront and the future of Neyland Drive, especially with the proposed Neyland Entertainment District, the question becomes: What role will Woodfield Development play in promoting pedestrian activity where there historically has been little?

Design Review Board puts pedestrian focus in developer's court

Another question, as asked by Design Review Board member Cameron Bolin: "How do you make the back not look like the back?"

Some quick suggestions from the Board included a public-private partnership that would create a plaza on the back side of the building. Board member Susanne Tarovella suggested more design elements that signal "Knoxville" to avoid this looking like any other building in any other city.

The Board also suggested a more robust landscaping plan to mitigate a potentially unsightly parking structure, but it's ultimately up to developers to figure out.

Kassin said the back of the building includes some back-of-house functions, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure, some of which has stricter requirements due to the building's size.

The Board's vice chair, Rick Blackburn, was not part of the discussions, as he is a representative of the developers on this project.

Opposition argues this site 'is the front door to downtown' Knoxville

Lyons spoke generally on behalf of the neighborhood when saying nearby residents do want more density. The project achieves that, he said, but the approach is what's alarming.

"(This area) is not meant to be the back door to anything. It is the front door to downtown from the waterfront," he said. "If there's anything worse than a blank wall, it's a garage wall."

Much of the criticism aimed at the design of Hill & Locust apartments has to do with the prominent parking garage occupying the bottom levels of the building's south side. While there are no sidewalks along Neyland Drive adjacent to the property, the Design Review Board wants developers to think about how the public would view and interact with the building from this angle.

Part of the opposition has to do with sight lines to historic structures, most notably the Henley Street Bridge. Bolin, however, noted that almost any design of significant value would change the way people see the bridge.

This project has been on Knoxville's radar since at least 2018, when the original vision was shared as "The T at Riverfront." That design was 19 stories then and is much different than what the Design Review Board discussed April 17.

The next Design Review Board meeting is scheduled for May 15. If the Hill & Locust development team plans to be there, so will we.

Check back regularly at knoxnews.com for updates related to this project and other downtown developments.

Ryan Wilusz is a downtown growth and development reporter.

