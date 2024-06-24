The Most Comfortable Heels of 2024

While there are a slew of great comfy sneakers and supportive flats available, if you're looking to add a little polish or height to your look, nothing beats a great heel or wedge. Here is the great news: You don't actually have to sacrifice comfort for style. We'll admit it: Plenty of heels that claim to be comfy tend to fall flat when delivering the support you need to tackle a day on your feet. That's where our team of expert podiatrists and shopping specialists come in.

Our top-ranking selections of comfortable heels feature such pain-mitigating features as padded insoles for extra cushioning, ample arch support, shock absorption and great traction. Plus, it helps that they’re all stylish and versatile enough to be worn with just about everything. Keep reading to see all 10 of the most comfortable high heels of 2024.

The most comfortable high heels overall

Zappos Cole Haan Josie Block Heel Sandal Most comfortable heels overall Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 9 options | Heel height: 2 3⁄4 inches Dr. Dana Canuso, Podiatrist and Founder of Dr. Canuso Skincare for Feet tells us one of her go-to brands for comfortable heels is Cole Haan, and our Commerce Director, Jeanine Edwards, is also obsessed with this sleek pair. The insanely comfy heels are made with the brand’s signature Grand.ØS technology, which supplies ample arch support and responsive cushioning. Edwards tells us "I've worn these heels for a full 8-hour workday and at no point was a praying to take them off. I've also worn them to a reception that included lots of dancing and my feet were comfortable the entire time." Along with the cushioned footbed, the cute heels feature a rubber sole that offers ample traction and an adjustable ankle strap so you can easily find your ideal fit. Edwards loves how versatile they are saying she's worn them with everything from slacks and jeans to dresses and skirts, and the simple yet classic design makes them a great option to wear just about anywhere. "These are my go-to heels, so I wear them whenever I need a dressy shoe — to the office, to weddings, on date nights — literally everywhere," she says. However, she did note they run a smidge on the smaller size (she usually wears an 8.5, but needed a 9 in the heels) so be sure to check the sizing chart when ordering. Pros Ankle strap

Pros Ankle strap
Ample cushioning
Versatile
Low block heel Cons Sizing runs on the small size, so be sure to check the size chart $115 at Zappos

More comfortable high heels we love

Amazon Dream Pairs Chunky Low Heel Pump Sandals Most comfortable heels on Amazon Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 30 options | Heel height: 3 inches This popular pair of Dream Pairs heels from Amazon proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a cute and comfy pair of heels. Not only have they racked up over 15,000 five-star ratings, but they are also an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. These chunky-heeled kicks feel great on the feet and promise to keep you balanced thanks to their wide base and adjustable ankle straps. The heels are 3 inches high (but there is a 2.25-inch version too if you prefer a lower heel). Shoppers can't get enough of the padded insole and the affordable price tag. "These were super comfy and great quality for the price. Not too tall and very sturdy. The fabric is also easy to clean and just an overall good go-to neutral shoe choice," raved one. While many said they were comfortable straight out of the box, a few noted they had to break them in a bit, so you might not want to wear them to an all-day event without testing them first. Pros Affordable

Tons of colors to choose from Cons Has a short break-in time $36 at Amazon

Zappos Castaner Carina 60mm Wedge Espadrille Most comfortable wedges Sizes: 5 to 10 | Colors: 7 options | Heel height: 3 inches Looking for a cute and comfortable wedge that will go with everything? Try this pair by Castaner. The stylish shoes have a canvas lining that adds both comfort and breathability and a lace-up ankle strap that adds stability and flexibility to find a comfortable fit. I've had these espadrille wedges for over five years now and they still look as good as new. The wedges' rubber sole offers added traction and I've never had any trouble walking on pavement, dance floors, grass or sand in them. The first time I wore them I did get a blister on my toe from rubbing against the canvas upper, but since then I've worn them for hours at a time with no issues. Pros Stable base

Pros Stable base
Adjustable straps
Durable
Easy to walk in Cons Can get blisters the first time you wear them $140 at Zappos

Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Theresa Heeled Sandals Most comfortable platforms Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 19 options | Heel height: 3 3⁄4 Inches While these heels are nearly four inches tall, they do have a 1.25 platform that makes them ultra-comfortable and easy to walk in. In fact, they are so comfy, two of our Commerce Editors, Sarah Weldon and Ellie Conley listed these as their favorite high heels ever. "When you first look at these heels, you think 'woah, these are gonna hurt.' But because of the platform, they're so comfortable! I've worn them to multiple weddings and kept them on all night, even on the dance floor, raves Conley. Weldon agreed telling us both she and her 63-year-old mom (who never wears high heels) wore these to a wedding and "Both of us wore them through the entire event, including standing and dancing, without feeling the need to take them off at any point." The chunky heel and platform offer ample support, as does the adjustable ankle strap. Since the heel is a bit on the dressier side, it's definitely more of a nighttime heel and might not be your first choice for the office or a daytime event. Pros Ankle strap

Platform Cons More of a nighttime heel, might be too dressy to wear during the day $60 at Amazon

Vivaia Vivaia Square-Toe Chunky Heels Most comfortable heels for arch support Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 7 options | Heel height: 1 3⁄4 inches Dr. Sooji Kim, a podiatrist at Gotham Footcare tells us this Vivaia pair is one of her favorite heels because they "offer a combination of style and comfort. The mid-heel height of 1.7 inches has a square heel for more stability, a wide toe box for added comfort and it's made of a stretchy fabric to accommodate the foot better." She also says the extra room in the toe box makes them a great option for people with foot ailments like hammertoes and bunions. The padded insole has built-in arch support and is designed to relieve pressure on your feet, while the rubber outsole prevents you from slipping and sliding on different surfaces. Pros Low block heel

Pressure relieving insoles Cons Might not be dressy enough for a wedding or evening attire $139 at Vivaia

Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Liya Suede Dress Sandal Most comfortable slide heels Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 3 options | Heel height: 2 ½ inches Our Commerce Manager, Julia Webb says she "Can't say enough about how comfortable these shoes are." They are so nice on your feet she says she could wear them all day and would even run errands in them. The low-block heel adds stability without feeling clunky and Webb says they are comfortable and stylish enough to wear anywhere. "I wear them to the office, weddings, nights out and have walked all over Manhattan in them," she says. She even wore them to a birthday weekend in Vegas where she was on her feet all day and night and had no issues! Webb loves them so much she bought them in both black and cream, but if you're looking for a wide range of fun color options these aren't for you as there are only three neutral shades available. Pros Low block heel

Pros Low block heel
Comfortable for all-day wear
Versatile design
Leather Cons Limited color options $130 at Chinese Laundry

Sarah Flint Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 85 Most comfortable pump Sizes: 4 to 13 | Colors: 16 options | Heel height: 3 1⁄4 inches Meghan Markle, Cindy Crawford and Amal Clooney are all fans of Sarah Flint heels, and after slipping into these sleek pumps it was easy to see why. Each pair of the handcrafted shoes boasts a padded footbed and ample arch support for all-day comfort. From the first moment I put them on, the heels were surprisingly comfortable — zero blisters here. I used to wear these pumps back when I went into an office every day for work, and while I wouldn't wear them on my commute I had no issues walking around the office all day. The classic stiletto pump went with everything in my work wardrobe, as well as casual jeans and evening dresses Pros Celeb-approved

Super comfortable Cons Expensive $550 at Sarah Flint

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Nearly Nude Heels Most comfortable designer heels Sizes: 3.5 to 13 | Colors: 4 options | Heel height: 3 1⁄4 inches These minimalist shoes feature a slim front strap as well as an adjustable back strap that helps keep them in place. The simple heeled sandals are stylish, versatile, comfortable and have been my go-to wedding shoe for years. The leather straps have never uncomfortably dug into my skin, and the block heel has a rubber sole that offers great traction on the dance floor. The heels come in four neutral colors, but I personally love the nude because it goes with everything. Bonus: they come in a wide variety of sizes ranging from 3.5 to 13 and even come in narrow, medium, wide and extra wide options, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding your perfect fit. Pros Ankle strap

Pros Ankle strap
Leather
Supportive
Block heel
Comes in a large variety of sizes Cons Expensive $475 at Stuart Weitzman

Marguax Margaux The Heel Most comfortable heel for work Sizes: 3 to 14 | Colors: 11 options | Heel height: 2 1⁄2 inches These polished pumps from Marguex are so comfortable they amassed a 1,000-person waitlist when they first launched. The work-perfect viral heels boast a timeless round-toe silhouette and a 2.5-inch walkable block heel. Besides featuring five millimeters worth of comfortable padding, the shoes also have a sturdy footbed that provides all-day support. I was immediately taken by how sleek they were. While they were very easy to walk in, the sides of the shoes did dig into my feet the first two or three times I wore them, but once I stretched them out and broke them in, they were insanely comfortable to wear for hours at a time. I also appreciate that they came in narrow, regular and wide sizes and are available in 11 stylish colors. Pros Super cushioned

Handmade in Spain Cons Expensive $295 at Margaux

Nordstrom Naturalizer Jayla Half Dorsay Slingback Most comfortable slingback Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 6 options | Heel height: 1 1⁄2 inches Another one of Dr. Kim's favorite heels are these Naturalizer slingbacks. They offer a wide-width design which provides ample room for toes and helps reduce pressure on the feet. "The 1.5-inch square heel offers daily support and comfort, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit to prevent slipping. Additionally, the cushioned footbed adds extra padding for shock absorption and impact protection," she tells us. The slingback strap is adjustable and there are six styles to choose from. Pros Low heel

Pros Low heel
Easy to walk in
Adjustable strap
Cushioned footbed Cons Some shoppers said they ran big, so check the size chart $110 at Nordstrom

How we chose the most comfortable high heels

To determine which picks deserve a spot in your footwear wardrobe, we researched dozens of top-rated customer-loved options and consulted podiatrists to learn what to look for when selecting the most comfortable high heels for women. We also polled the Yahoo crew and our own team of shopping experts to find out which heels are their favorites — because there's nothing like a recommendation from a die-hard fan.

Most comfortable high heels FAQs

What to look for when shopping for comfortable heels:

Heel height: A lower heel height will be easier to walk in and more comfortable for most people. "Once the heel exceeds a height of two inches, it exerts increased pressure on the balls of your feet, resulting in unnecessary stress on your knees and lower back," says Dr. Kim.

Support: Heels with built-in arch and ankle support are necessary if you plan on wearing them for long periods of time. "It's crucial to seek out heels equipped with adequate arch support and cushioning to enhance shock absorption and alleviate pressure on the feet," says Dr. Kim.

Thickness of heel: "A heel is going to be more comfortable when the surface area of the shoe that hits the ground is larger," Dr. Canuso tells us. For example, a stiletto heel is not going to be as comfortable or easy to walk in as a block heel or a wedge. "Stiletto heels with a very thin leather sole are going to be unable to support the pressure placed on your forefoot and will be less comfortable than a pair of platform wedges that can disperse the pressure," she adds.

Cushioning: Finding a high heel with ample cushioning is key to wearing for long periods of time. "The padding and thickness built into the heel and the ball of the shoe make a significant difference in a heel's comfort level," Dr. Canuso tells us.

Fit: High heels should fit snugly, so they don’t move around while you’re walking but not too tight that they will cause painful blisters. Dr. Kim recommends choosing heels with "A wide toe box to allow the toes to move freely and prevent excess squeezing that can eventually lead to bunions and hammer toes." She also suggests choosing options with adjustable straps or laces to provide a more comfortable fit and provide better stability.

What is the ideal heel height for a comfortable heel?

Both Dr. Kim and Dr. Canuso agree the ideal heel height is around two inches, however that is not necessarily the only heel height that will feel comfortable. Dr. Canuso explains that if you choose a shoe with a four-inch heel and a two-inch platform, that should be just as comfortable as wearing a two-inch heel since your foot will still be in the same position.

What types of heels are easiest to walk in?

"For most people, the easiest heels to walk in are going to be a block heel or wedge around 2 inches in height," says Dr. Canuso. "Another important feature that makes shoes easy to walk in is the heel and ankle support. If a heel has significant support behind the foot and around the ankle, say with a strap, it is going to be much easier to walk in," she adds.

Dr. Kim agrees, saying, "Chunky heels or wedges provide a broader base of support, enhancing stability and balance while reducing pressure on the ball of the foot." She also suggests looking for "Heels with a lower pitch or a subtle platform that can distribute weight more evenly, reducing strain on the feet. It's important to find a heel style that suits your walking gait and provides a comfortable and secure fit."

Our experts

Dr. Sooji Kim, Podiatrist at Gotham Footcare

Dr. Dana Canuso, Podiatrist and Founder of Dr. Canuso Skincare for Feet