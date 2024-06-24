Walmart's 'largest deals event ever' to rival Amazon Prime Day — plus, sales to shop now

The just-announced Walmart summer sale runs from July 8 to July 11 with savings on everything from vacs to smart TVs. Walmart+ members get first dibs.

Between 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day 2024, July has established itself as a time for serious savings. And now, with the announcement of Walmart Deals, also known as Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale, it's become a month of mega-deals — and we're so here for it. This summer savings extravaganza kicks off on Monday, July 8 at 5pm ET and runs through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59pm PT with major discounts on everything from Dyson vacs and bestselling smart TVs to Emeril Lagasse's popular indoor grill and air fryer. That said, Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals of the season beginning at noon ET on July 8 — that's five hours before anyone else — so if you're not a member yet, our advice is to sign up now. This is one markdown event you don't want to miss, so keep reading for everything you need to know about Walmart Deals 2024!

When is the Walmart Deals event?

Walmart Deals begins on Monday, July 8 at 5pm ET and runs through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 PT. As a reminder, Walmart+ members get access on Monday, July 8 starting at noon ET. The hottest items are sure to sell out quickly, so mark your calendar and set an alarm on your phone — you'll want to act early. Of course, you don't have to wait to start shopping Walmart markdowns. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite items that are on sale now.

What is the Walmart Deals event?

While you can always count on Walmart for low prices and even better deals, we're anticipating some record-low markdowns on top-rated bestsellers during the Walmart Deals event. The mega-retailer is, after all, touting it as their largest savings event ever! Expect huge discounts on thousands of big-ticket items like vacuums, big-screen smart TVs, home and kitchen appliances, furniture and tech gear, plus back-to-school must-haves. Here's a first look at just some of the promised stellar sales:

And unlike Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals is open to all shoppers, not just those with a paid membership. (Though Walmart+ members will get first access!)

How do I become a Walmart+ member?

We're so glad you asked! While being a Walmart+ member comes in handy during special events like Walmart Deals, it's also smart to sign up if the idea of getting free shipping on every purchase, along with complimentary grocery delivery, sounds good to you. Plus, Walmart+ members can save on things like gas and prescriptions. Becoming a member couldn't be easier — simply click here and you'll have the option to start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it.

Walmart Walmart+ Membership There's never been a better time to sign up for a Walmart+ membership. In addition to the usual perks, you'll get early access to the store's special July event. You don't want to miss out, right? $98 at Walmart

How do I find the best sales during the Walmart Deals event?

Stick with Yahoo to stay on top of the emerging savings during the Walmart Deals event. We have category experts on deck to keep you up-to-date on all marked-down must-haves. Our coverage will take place through the entirety of the event, so check back often for updates.

The best Walmart deals to shop now

Walmart Deals won't go live until Monday, July 8. However, Walmart always has well-priced must-haves. These are the steals you'll want to check out ahead of the big event.

Walmart Bissell PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum Don't let this vac's light weight fool you — it's a cleaning powerhouse, whooshing up embedded dirt, dust and debris from every surface in your home with what we imagine would be a smile on its face. Its Helix dirt separation system helps keep filters fresh and new for longer, and five height settings allow cleaning on almost any surface. $59 at Walmart

Walmart iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum This top-rated Roomba is extra-slim at 3.6 inches and quieter than an upright vacuum. Since it’s so svelte, it gets all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without having to wait for you to move around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs. $349 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 43-Inch 4K Smart Roku TV Ready to dive into some blockbusters? How about watching some summer baseball games? If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart TV. The television has crisp, clear, high-def picture quality and comes with a Google Assistant button on the remote to help you find and stream thousands of movies and shows. $195 at Walmart

TopVision Topvision TV Sound Bar If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar like this inexpensive option from TopVision will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a louder, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker The Vertuo Plus only has one button, so it's laughably easy to use, and the slim design can fit in small spaces (or on cluttered kitchen counters). It has automatic capsule ejection and storage, and the water tank is easy to fill. What else can you ask for when you're whipping up your morning brew? $139 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set This 10-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from white granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, plus a stainless steel steamer — all for more than 70% off the regular price. $70 at Walmart

Walmart Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, this four-piece sheet set will certainly get the job done. Nearly 10,000 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier With these balmy days comes the onslaught of outdoor allergies — so make sure you keep your indoor air irritant-free with a quality purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck out allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $68 at Walmart

Walmart Cate & Chloe Earrings, Pack of 3 Cate & Chloe is a popular brand at Walmart, thanks to its wildly affordable 18-karat white-gold-plated jewelry pieces, ideal for elevating any outfit even if you are on a budget. This trio includes three pairs of earrings — hoops, studs and danglers — all bedecked with brilliant Swarovski crystals and plated with real 18k white gold. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia Jeans Women's Melissa Flare High Rise Jeans Sofia Vergara's Walmart denim line features a smart little secret: They have spandex in their cotton blend, giving just the right amount of stretch to get you through your day. These comfy-yet-chic jeans have a trendy flare leg and look great over a bodysuit or tucked-in T-shirt. $14 at Walmart

