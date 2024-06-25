Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat step out in couture during Paris Fashion Week: See all the fashion-forward looks so far

From darker hues and baggier silhouettes to a fresh twist on menswear, Paris Fashion Week unveiled a slew of collections from fashion’s most exclusive designers.

A-listers like Katy Perry, Jared Leto and Normani chose edgy, all-black displays, while models Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Moss opted for sleek sophistication in loose-fitted suits. Whether it’s because of summer menswear or fall haute couture, the French capital has become a sartorial playground for the world’s most fashion-forward celebrities.

Here are some of the chicest looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Corsets

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne kicked off Paris Fashion Week in couture corsets. The Khy founder donned a glittery pink corset gown to the Schiaparelli show, while her older sister walked the Vogue World runway in a Simone Rocha x Jean Paul Gaultier sheer hoop skirt dress with a nude corseted bodice. The English model, meanwhile, made a case for reviving the coned bra with her pink satin corset.

Kylie Jenner. (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner. (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

Cara Delevingne. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Dark Dream

For the stars with a grungier disposition, black was the color of choice. Perry made a show-stopping statement in a black, body-baring cutout dress by Noir Kei Ninomiya, which she paired with lace-up boots, when she walked the Vogue World runway. Normani, meanwhile, went moto-chic in a black leather biker dress by Coach. Diane Kruger, Leto and Taylor Momsen also leaned into the darker side of fashion.

Katy Perry. (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

Diane Kruger. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jared Leto. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Normani. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Menswear with a twist

Slouchy silhouettes and looser-fitted garments were also prominent in Paris. Selma Blair, Emily Ratajkowski and Doja Cat were among the celebrities that put a laid-back twist on modern menswear. The Legally Blonde star stole the show in her oversize tan suit with eclectic gold embellishments by Schiaparelli. Blair took her menswear interpretation one step further with a literal braided blonde hair tie.

Selma Blair. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Doja Cat. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kate Moss. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

A preppy display

Pattern play and preppy pieces have been front and center this season — with stars like Emma Chamberlain, Will Poulter and Serena Williams embracing the trend. At the Thom Browne showcase, the Chamberlain Coffee founder and The Bear actor embraced crisp lines and pops of color. The tennis legend, who also attended the runway presentation, looked fit for a country club with her plaid-and-pleated dachshund-themed look.

Serena Williams. (Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain. (Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Will Poulter. (Pierre Suu/Getty Images)