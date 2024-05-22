Where will Hills Elementary students attend school in the fall? Here’s what we know

Children arrive for class before school, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Hills Elementary School in Hills, Iowa.

The Iowa City Community School District recently announced that the more than 125 students at the soon-to-be-defunct Hills Elementary will attend Iowa City's Alexander Elementary next school year.

The board voted unanimously to close the only school in Hills in March.

The school board admitted it was a "difficult but necessary" cost-cutting measure to save an estimated $1.66 million. Hills Elementary opened in 1965 with five teachers leading grades 1-8. It became a part of the ICCSD in 1970.

A team of Alexander and Hills faculty members, including Hills principal Reagan Boesset and Alexander principal Katie Thompson, have met weekly since the announcement to discuss a transition plan. They presented their findings to the school board on April 23.

Alexander Elementary is located at 3571 Sycamore Street in the southeast part of Iowa City, roughly 7.5 miles from Hills Elementary.

Here is everything to know about to know about the Hills and Alexander Elementary transition plan.

More: Hills Elementary will close at the end of the school year, the Iowa City CSD board ruled Tuesday night.

Who has been leading the transition?

The transition team consists of 13 members from Alexander and Hills Elementary, an initiative principal Thompson was eager to start.

"Knowing that shared leadership is really important at Alexander, we compiled a combined transition committee," Thompson said.

Committee members include a wide range of specialists, including English learning specialists, librarians, teachers, and support staff that will transition into Alexander Elementary.

Six teachers and 10 support staff members will transition from Hills to Alexander Elementary in the fall.

"All of the Hills staff members, with the exception of Reagan [ Boesset], are staff members that are going to also be working at Alexander and teaching at Alexander next year," Thompson said.

More: Johnson County Supervisors OK language for $30M conservation ballot initiative. What to know:

How is Alexander Elementary building community next year?

Alexander Elementary has already hosted community and family days for their incoming students.

On Monday, May 13, Alexander's parent-teacher association, Alexander Falcon Family Community Meeting, held an exclusive open house for the Hills students and their families.

The committee has other engagements planned for Hills students in kindergarten through fourth grade, including a field trip to Alexander Elementary on May 22.

"We strive, and we're really proud of the community building that we do at Alexander," Thompson said. "I think that welcoming new students into our community is a strength of ours."

Thompson also acknowledged that though the transition might be difficult, the Alexander staff intends to collaborate with the students. The community building will continue through the summer and into early next school year.

More: Memorial Day services honor and celebrate veterans in the Iowa City corridor

How is Hills Elementary helping students with the transition?

Hills Elementary principal Borsett has been fielding student questions as they arise and hosts weekly Zoom sessions with each class.

"The teachers are letting me know what [the students] are confused about, worried about," Boesset said. "I'm speaking to those concerns, making sure that we're keeping an eye on students and families and putting the supports in place.

(For) our students who receive special Ed services, (we've) intentionally talk(ed) about those students and what they're receiving and mak(ing) sure that the supports are in place at Alexander."

Alexander and Hills students have collaborated on various assignments in recent weeks. Both school nurses have discussed a joint health plan to ensure a smooth transition.

Thompson has also visited Hills Elementary throughout the year to help familiarize herself with the incoming students.

More: North Liberty opens new city hall with efficiency, community connection in mind

Student transportation

Hills students will be bused to Alexander next school year, while students who rely on the before- and after-school programs will have a spot there. More staff will be hired if needed.

Jessica Rish is an entertainment, dining and business reporter for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. She can be reached at JRish@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rishjessica_

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: How Hills Elementary students will transition to Alexander Elementary