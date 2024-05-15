Johnson County Supervisors OK language for $30M conservation ballot initiative. What to know:

Johnson County voters in November 2008 gave the Conservation Board authority to spend $20 million over two decades. Part of the money has gone toward purchasing acreage near Tiffin to construct the Clear Creek Trail, seen in this file photo on February 20, 2013.

The Johnson County Conservation Board is hoping to acquire and protect public land with a proposed $30 million bond.

The board is asking residents to approve using the 20-year bond to "acquire and develop lands with public access to protect water quality, protect forests, protect natural areas and wildlife habitat, and provide for parks and trails."

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors approved the exact ballot language for the $30 million county bond referendum during a work session on Wednesday. The referendum will be placed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Bonds will be used over 20-year span

A 'yes' vote would allow the county to issue the $30 million bonds. If approved, the bonds would be issued throughout the next 20 years.

The staggered approach to bond issuance is an attempt to mitigate concerns that the referendum would result in large tax increases.

"What’s important to understand is that this bond is not a blank check of $30 million to the Conservation Board," Pat Heiden said.

Heiden is the co-chair of the Our Land Our Water Our Future committee, the group leading the bond approval effort.

"Funds are allocated as projects develop," Heiden said. "Therefore, the minimal taxation will fluctuate over the next 20 years."

Heiden is a former county supervisor who held the board's top position through 2021. Heiden did not seek reelection in 2022.

One of Johnson County Conservation's efforts stemming from the 2008 referendum worked to extend the Clear Creek Trail from Half Moon Avenue to F.W. Kent Park to the west of Tiffin. This map from 2022 outlines the proposed route in red that runs approximately 2.7 miles.

First conservation referendum touted as 'successful'

Johnson County residents approved a $20 million bond issue for similar initiatives in 2008, which inspired the conservation of Clear Creek and the adjacent trail, the Mehaffey Bridge Trail over the Iowa River, as well as a prairie conservation in Solon.

Heiden said the county can point to 15 "major, successful" projects that were born out of the 2008 bond, she said in a release. Heiden hopes the 2024 referendum will further expand on the momentum of the bond from 16 years ago.

County conservation acquired more than 1,500 acres of "largely non-farmable land" for public use thanks to the 2008 bond. Almost 10 miles of hard-surface trails have been built since, with more on the way.

Some of the projects that came from the voter-approved 2008 referendum include:

Clear Creek Conservation Area & Clear Creek Trail from Coralville to west of Tiffin

Ciha Fen Preserve in Lisbon

Hoover Trail from Ely to Solon

Cedar River Crossing in Solon

Pechman Creek Delta in Lone Tree

Mehaffey Bridge Trail over the Iowa River

Malinda Reif Reilly Fen & Prairie in Solon

Bond could lead to grants, donations and revenue streams

Our Land Our Water Our Future board members insist that Johnson County would again be able to "leverage" the $30 million bond to generate additional grants, donations and revenue streams.

The county generated $17.1 million from additional revenue streams following the 2008 bond on top of the $20 million, according to a release.

“From waterways to biking and hiking trails to beautiful county parks, you can’t argue with the success of the previous bond," Josh Schamberger said.

Schamberger sits alongside Heiden as the co-chair of Our Land Our Water Our Future and is also the president of Think Iowa City.

"I can’t wait to see the work that we can do over the next 20 years," he said. "It will truly benefit our kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids."

