North Liberty opens new city hall with efficiency, community connection in mind

The City of North Liberty has a new home.

Staff began moving into the new North Liberty City Hall at 360 North Main Street in late April. The council held its first meeting on Tuesday, preceded by a commemorative ribbon-cutting and open house.

The building is located in the heart of town, adjacent to the police and fire departments, halfway between key public facilities such as the community center and the city's public library.

The front entrance of the newly constructed North Liberty City Hall is pictured Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in North Liberty, Iowa.

Spacious new digs

The new city hall provides expanded meeting and office space outfitted with the latest technology, a massive upgrade from a decade-long stint in a former pediatrician’s office.

The building now houses North Liberty’s city administration, billing and finance department, building inspection personnel, city planning, community relations, and human resources.

Blueprints also kept the community in mind, North Liberty Community Relations Director Nick Bergus told the Press-Citizen, by providing an open-air terrace for people to eat lunch, hang out and, in the future, perhaps enjoy a public concert.

That space is what excites Bergus and his colleagues most.

“(The terrace) welcomes the community to this building… and it will be a place to come and sit with your family and eat ice cream or see a local performer or be on the lawn,” Bergus said. “We want the public to be able to come here, not just to pay a utility bill or for a city council meeting, but for every day, fun, good uses.”

The council chambers in the newly constructed North Liberty City Hall is pictured Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in North Liberty, Iowa.

The terrace area can connect with a nearby meeting room — “The 4191” — that is available for public event use.

A gentle nod to history

The multiple meeting and conference rooms all pay homage to the city’s history.

The 4191 — A shortened version of the approximate latitude and longitude of the city. The building sits at roughly 41.7 degrees north and 91.5 degrees west

North Bend — The original name of the area now known as North Liberty, which refers to the north bend of the Iowa River

Interurban — The type of rail system that runs through Johnson and Linn counties that became famous for its passenger routes in the 1900s

Red Ball Route — The precursor to the “Avenue of the Saints,” connecting Saint Paul, Minnesota and St. Louis, Missouri to the heart of Johnson County, including North Liberty and Iowa City

An open floor plan in a government building

Bergus noted how the two-story building incorporates open space to maximize efficiency and create useful areas.

For instance, downstairs near the staff entrance is a mud room where building inspectors can clean up after an inspection, Bergus said. That room can also be used by staff who like to ride their bikes to work—like Bergus—to tidy up on a wet spring or hot summer day before entering.

The city hall as a whole was a longtime coming.

“I think it’s honestly a modern facility that fits our needs,” Bergus said. “It's been decades, literally decades since we've had a purpose-built space, so just to be able to have those kinds of gathering spaces for staff, there's some real efficiency that comes from that.”

