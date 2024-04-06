Where does Delaware rank among luckiest lottery winners? First State is odds on favorite

Feeling lucky? If you're from the First State, you should.

A recent study found that Delaware is the luckiest state in the United States for those who play the lottery.

The timing couldn't be any better with Saturday's Powerball jackpot up to $1.23 billion with a cash value of $595.1 million.

The grand prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, placing it one ranking below the $1.128 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won in Neptune, New Jersey, last Tuesday, according to powerball.com.

So before you buy your tickets, see why Delaware is No. 1.

Why is Delaware on top?

Lottery Geeks analyzed historical winner data for Powerball and Mega Millions drawing since they both began and compared this to each state’s population to see which states had the most winners per 1 million people.

In the U.S., Powerball was first introduced on April 19, 1992 and Mega Millions first started on Sept. 6, 1996. Powerball came to Delaware that same year while Mega Millions started in the First State on Jan. 31, 2010.

The study found that Delaware has had the most winners per 1 million people overall, making it the state where you’re most likely to win the lottery.

How did the study get its findings?

Here is how Lottery Geeks came to its conclusion:

The states of each past Powerball and Mega Millions winners;

Population data from the U.S. Census;

Winner’s state data was combined with population data to find the number of lottery winners per 1 million people;

States were ranked according to the highest-to-lowest number of lottery winners per 1 million people.

Powerball: Winning numbers for Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Did anyone win $1.09B jackpot?

Mega Millions: Jackpot up to $67 million for Friday, April 5, 2024 lottery drawing

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Saturday, April 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What times does Powerball close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings? What time does Powerball go off?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Tuesday, April 9, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What times does Mega Millions close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: As Powerball jackpot hits $1B, Delaware named luckiest lottery state