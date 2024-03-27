New Jersey ticket hits $1.13B prize. Where in NJ was winning Mega Millions ticket sold?

After the jackpot grew for more than 15 weeks, we finally have a winner.

The Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Mega Millions reached $1.13 billion with a cash value of $537.5 million before there was finally a winner of the fifth largest jackpot in the game's history.

But where was the winning ticket sold?

Who won the Mega Millions last night?

No one has come forward yet to claim the $1.13 billion grand prize.

What state won the Mega Millions?

There was a grand prize winner in New Jersey with a Match 5 plus Megaplier winner worth $2 million in New York.

There were a total of 13 Match 5 winners worth $1 million with two in Florida, Georgia and New York as well as one each in California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Where in NJ was the mega millions ticket sold?

As of Tuesday morning, Mega Millions and New Jersey lottery officials have yet to announce where the winning grand prize ticket was sold.

Mega Millions winning numbers 3/22/24

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 3-8-31-35-44 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, March 29, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What times does Mega Millions close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.13 billion – March 29, 2024 - NJ $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN

