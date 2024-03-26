Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion for Tuesday, March 26, 2024 lottery drawing

With no grand prize winner from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, Tuesday's jackpot now is worth an estimated $1.1 billion with a cash value of $525.8 million. The jackpot is now the sixth largest in the game's history.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is up to an estimated $865 million with a cash value of $416.1 million after there was no grand prize winner from Monday's drawing.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 3/22/24

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 3-8-31-35-44 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing on Friday, March 22, 2024?

While there was no grand prize winner, there was a Match 5 plus Megaplier winner worth $3 million in Virginia and Match 5 winners worth $1 million in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas.

Powerball: Winning numbers for Monday, March 25, 2024, lottery drawing. Jackpot hits $865M

Mega Millions: Winning numbers for 3/22/24 lottery drawing. Jackpot rises to $1.1 billion

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Tuesday, March 26, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What times does Mega Millions close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $1.1 billion (estimated) – March 26, 2024 $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers Tuesday, March 26, 2024