These classic Coach bags are on clearance for 70% off — snag them before it's too late, starting at $98

You can never have too many handbags, and if someone tries to tell you otherwise, show them the Coach Outlet's clearance section. Some of its timeless bestsellers are on sale for as low as $98 — up to $385 off! From everyday shoulder bags to work totes, there's something to fit your style. Every week, the outlet adds new markdowns to its clearance section, and these 70% off bargains are among the best we've seen.

If you're into neutral colors and classic silhouettes, you're in luck: Shopper favorites like the Coach Madi Crossbody and Coach Meadow Shoulder Bag are on sale for $98 and $158, respectively. Just don't wait too long to shop. Since these styles are on clearance, they may sell out quickly — and once they're gone, they're likely gone for good.

Coach Outlet Coach Meadow Shoulder Bag $158 $528 Save $370 This popular bag has three luxurious finishes: suede, refined pebble leather and smooth leather. It has a fabric lining, and there's a place for everything: An outside zip pocket and a zip-top closure keep everything secure, while there are zip and multifunction pockets inside. Shoppers say it's just the right size for everyday use. "I love this bag," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It can be used [in] so many ways and is big but not obnoxious. The pebbled leather is soft and the color can fit spring or fall." $158 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Madi Crossbody $98 $328 Save $230 The cross-grain leather on this sleek crossbody has us oohing and ahhing. It has a fabric lining, an inside pocket and a secure zip closure, making it a simple staple you'll always reach for. "This size was perfect for everyday use," one impressed shopper wrote. "Very good quality. 10/10." $98 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Nina Tote Bag $165 $550 Save $385 Is this the tote to end all totes? Use it as a travel bag, take it to work — this roomy bag is made of refined calf leather, and it has plenty of pockets to keep you organized: an inside zip pocket, an inside cell-phone pocket, an inside multifunction pocket and a side zip compartment. It also has a magnetic snap closure to keep everything in place and four protective feet at the base. "This is the first large bag I've bought since COVID," one shopper wrote. "Being a nurse, I downsized everything. But this is perfect for church, meetings and conferences. The look says it all." $165 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Morgan Shoulder Bag $135 $450 Save $315 This sleek lined bag has "date night" written all over it, and it has more room than meets the eye. There's an outside open pocket, inside zip and multifunction pockets and a snap closure. "It is a small bag but [has] plenty of room for my wallet, lip gloss, phone and keys," one shopper shared. "The bag looks expensive [and is] well constructed." $135 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Morgan Crossbody $105 $350 Save $245 Who doesn't love a compact crossbody? This crocodile-embossed leather favorite will pair well with all your spring and summer ensembles. It keeps things simple with an outside open pocket, an inside multifunction pocket and a sleek snap closure. "It can go with anything I wear," one reviewer said. "Also for everyday wear or just for a date night/going out." $105 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Coach Morgan Square Crossbody Bag $119 $398 Save $279 Ready for a little glam? This sequin-embellished crossbody is large enough to fit your phone and a few other essentials like lipstick, cash, cards and keys. It has an inside zip pocket, inside multifunction pocket and snap closure. "Such a gorgeous bag for a night out," wrote one reviewer. "The little bit of extra bling really makes it next level. Love the adjustable strap, because I'm 6 feet tall and I can wear it crossbody if needed." $119 at Coach Outlet

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.