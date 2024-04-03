Where to buy last minute solar eclipse glasses

The 2024 solar eclipse is just days away.

Let's make sure you're up to speed on eclipse glasses. Even good sunglasses aren't adequate protection; the sun's rays are too intense for the retina to handle and even looking at a partially obscured sun can cause permanent damage to your eyesight.

So whatever you do on Monday, do not look directly into the eclipse without acquiring proper eyewear. If you need a pair of eclipse glasses, here are some last-minute spots to check out.

Glasses for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse sit on a desk at Wayne State University department of physics and astronomy professor and chair Ed Cackett's office at the Detroit campus on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Michigan retail chains with eclipse glasses

Your local retail chain could carry eclipse glasses. Michigan retail chains expected to carry solar eclipse glasses:

Walmart

Lowe's

Menards

Kroger

Meijer

Staples

You'll also be able to find eclipse glasses on Amazon in bulk; just ensure they are approved before you buy them, and ensure you order them early enough so they arrive on time.

Detroit Public Library

Detroit Public Library is hosting viewing parties at each of its open branches, supplying eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Other libraries across Michigan

You may be able to find free eclipse glasses at your local public library in Michigan, along with special eclipse programs.

With help from Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the Space Science Institute, The STAR Library Network was able to distribute 5 million solar eclipse glasses to 10,000 public libraries across the country with assistance from Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute and STAR Net’s Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries program.

Check this map to see which Michigan libraries received eclipse glasses through this effort. You also should check with your local library to see if they have glasses regardless.

Michigan Science Center

Special glasses specifically for viewing a solar eclipse are available at the Mi-Sci gift shop, 5020 John R. St. in Detroit's Midtown, said Mi-Sci staff astronomer Paulette Epstein.

“The Michigan Science Center currently has eclipse glasses on sale for $2 per person,” she said. “So you can come to our store, and you don’t have to pay museum admission to go into the store, and get them. And solar eclipse glasses are also available with a ticket to the Ford House event that we’re hosting, as well.”

More info on that Ford House event here.

More: What time is the solar eclipse in Michigan? Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide.

Warby Parker eclipse glasses

Eyeglass company Warby Parker will provide free eclipse glasses at each of its Michigan stores while supplies last.

The chain has six stores in Michigan: Grand Rapids, Novi, Troy, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Birmingham.

Dates available : Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8

Quantity : 2 pairs of glasses/family

Where: Warby Parker retail locations nationwide; find one here.

American Astronomical Society eclipse glasses

The American Astronomical Society has a list of approved solar-eclipse glasses suppliers here.

Build your own eclipse viewer

Want to watch the eclipse without glasses? You don't necessarily need special glasses or filters, but it takes a little creativity and a handful to household supplies to make your own pinhole box or pinhole projector, also known as a pinhole camera.

Here's what to know, including step-by-step instructions, about building your own eclipse viewer.

Follow the Detroit Free Press on Instagram (@detroitfreepress), TikTok (@detroitfreepress), YouTube (@DetroitFreePress), Twitter/X (@freep), and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook (@detroitfreepress).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where to buy last minute solar eclipse glasses