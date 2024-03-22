Michigan Science Center offers eclipse glasses for $2, plans watch event at Ford House

Ford House and the Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) are joining together to welcome visitors to witness the awe-inspiring spectacle of the expected April 8 solar eclipse on the grounds of the historic Ford House between noon and 4:30 p.m., 11 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Shores.

The scenic meadow at Ford House offers unobstructed views of the sky for the event, where both seasoned astronomers and curious stargazers alike are welcome. Visitors can wander the grounds and enjoy concessions beginning at noon, with self-paced tours of the main residence available until 4 p.m.

From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., visitors can participate in several educational and hands-on activities with Mi-Sci educators, who will be on hand to provide details of how the eclipse unfolds as well as demonstrate how to make pinhole projectors and sun-spotting scopes for safe viewing, along with other activities.

Ford House and the Michigan Science Center will partner to host a solar eclipse viewing party on the grounds of Grosse Pointe Shores' Ford House on Monday, April 8, 2024.

“When two cultural institutions like Ford House and the Michigan Science Center come together, we can literally point the community’s eyes skyward and be inspired,” said Ford House President & CEO, Mark J. Heppner. “We won’t have the opportunity to experience this for another twenty years. So, being able to share this moment is truly special.”

The indoor-outdoor event will take place rain or shine; should rain or cloud cover dampen proceedings, Mi-Sci staff astronomer Paulette Epstein said not to worry.

“If it’s cloudy that day,” she said, “we will still be doing activities at the Ford House, and we’ll actually still notice a lot of things happening. We’ll notice that it gets darker outside. We’ll also notice that it gets cooler outside, so it’ll feel really, really close to dusk at 3:14 in the afternoon, a time when we wouldn’t normally experience dusk. We’re going to see it actually get darker and cooler outside, whether there are clouds, whether there’s rain, anything like that. If it’s raining, we will bring some things indoors and then we’ll be streaming the eclipse live if we are unable to see it from our location.”

Eclipse glasses available at Michigan Science Center

Epstein said special glasses specifically for viewing a solar eclipse are available at the Mi-Sci gift shop, 5020 John R. St. in Detroit's Midtown.

“The Michigan Science Center currently has eclipse glasses on sale for $2 per person,” she said. “So you can come to our store, and you don’t have to pay museum admission to go into the store, and get them. And solar eclipse glasses are also available with a ticket to the Ford House event that we’re hosting, as well.”

Epstein urged caution and care in attempting to view the eclipse to prevent damage to the eyes.

“Here in Detroit, we are at 99% totality, so we’re going to see major coverage of the sun," she said. "But we always want to encourage people to be safe around the solar eclipse. Never, ever stare directly at the sun without protective lenses. Those solar eclipse glasses are a really great way to do that. Level 14 welding shields are another great way to do it. Regular sunglasses are not enough.

“And, then, there are other ways like a pinhole projector, or just looking down and seeing the projection through the leaves on the ground.”

Mi-Sci president and CEO Dr. Christian Greer called the eclipse “a unique science learning experience for families that will undoubtedly inspire children and adults alike.”

“This is an extremely rare astronomical event,” he said. “Our team can’t wait to present the science of solar eclipses and promote safe viewing in such gorgeous surroundings!”

Tickets for this experience are on sale now for just $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, which includes a pair of solar eclipse glasses. Those looking for a fuller experience may purchase an exclusive VIP package that includes admission, a pair of solar eclipse sunglasses, a special gift from the Michigan Science Center, two wine glasses, a bottle of Heron Hill’s Eclipse wine and light bites for two guests. The package is available for just $50 for members of Michigan Science Center and Ford House and $60 for non-members. Friends of Ford House and Michigan Science Center members may secure general admission tickets at no cost and will receive a discount on the VIP package.

Tickets can be purchased at fordhouse.org/solareclipse.

