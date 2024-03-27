What's next after the Baltimore bridge collapse, the Supreme Court skeptical of abortion pill case and a major NFL kickoff rule change

Good morning, all. If you want to dye eggs before Easter this Sunday, here’s how to do it with ingredients already in your kitchen. Now, on to the news.

Steve Helber/AP

NEED TO KNOW

What's next after the Baltimore bridge collapse

Six people are presumed dead following yesterday’s collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. President Biden vowed to quickly rebuild the infrastructure.

What’s next: Federal investigators are looking into the cause of the crash that led to the collapse, while local officials warn that traffic delays could last for weeks or months. [Yahoo News]

Traveler impact: Several major cruise lines that serve Baltimore are working to reroute trips and give passengers timely updates. [USA Today]

Supply chain woes: The Port of Baltimore is the busiest port in the U.S. for car exports and the ninth-busiest overall. An expert said the disruption could have a “significant ripple effect” on global supply chains. [BBC News]

Jaguars player Tank Bigsby returning a kickoff (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🏈 NFL kickoff change

The NFL adopted a rule change for how special teams players will line up during kickoff. It’s the most significant NFL change since replay reviews were reimplemented in 1999. [USA Today]

🩺 Rising norovirus cases

New CDC data shows that norovirus, the highly contagious stomach bug, is circulating at its highest levels since April 2023. Experts say good handwashing is key to preventing it. [Today]

⚖️ New Trump gag order

Judge Juan Merchan, who’s overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money case, issued a gag order after the former president attacked Merchan and his daughter in a social media post. [Yahoo News]

📺 More ‘Quiet on Set’

Identification Discovery announced a fifth episode of Quiet on Set, which explores the dark side of kids TV, after 16 million people watched the four-part series. It’ll air on April 7. [Variety]

💰 Mega Millions winner

Game officials said one winning ticket was sold in New Jersey for the estimated $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It’s the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. [CBS News]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



🏒 The Lightning play the Bruins, who are coming off of a much needed win, at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. [NBC Sports]

🏀 The Clippers and 76ers take the court again at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN after the Clippers lost in a Sunday matchup. [Los Angeles Times]

💰 Feeling lucky? The drawing for the Powerball lottery, which is an estimated $865 million, is at 11 p.m. ET. [Reuters]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

Illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Bettmann Archive via Getty images

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1973, Marlon Brando refused to accept his Oscar for Best Actor in The Godfather. He sent actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who spoke out about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood, in his place. [AP]

Lily Herman and Kate Murphy

3 QUESTIONS



...on the Supreme Court abortion pill case

The Supreme Court heard arguments on a landmark case on mifepristone yesterday. I asked Kate Murphy, who reported on the hearing, for the key takeaways.

Lily: What’s SCOTUS deciding in this case?

Kate: SCOTUS will decide how easy or hard it will be for mifepristone to be prescribed and dispensed. To keep FDA rules in place — or not? That's the question.

Lily: What did we hear from the justices in yesterday’s hearing?

Kate: I watched the 90 minutes of arguments, and most justices seemed skeptical. The conservative majority court signaled the lawsuit challenging the drug should be dismissed.

Lily: What happens next?

Kate: Good question, Lily. Access to mifepristone will remain unchanged until SCOTUS has a decision. That will likely be at the end of June or early July.

Want to go deeper? Learn more about the case.

Tara Redwood School

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



A group of elementary school students in California discovered the prehistoric arm bone of an ancient Jefferson’s ground sloth at a Santa Cruz creek. The Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, which acquired the piece, believes it’ll “inspire generations.” [People]

Have a lovely day. See you tomorrow!

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Eight dietitians shared a top nutrition tip. One said to stop thinking that all processed food is “bad.” [Today]

