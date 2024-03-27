Nicole Darrah
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse latest updates: 6 workers presumed dead as recovery efforts resume
Two of the workers are from Mexico, the country's president announced. The others are reported to be from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
Updated
Recovery efforts resumed Wednesday at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore for six people who were unaccounted for and presumed dead.
Authorities said eight workers were fixing potholes on the bridge when the cargo ship Dali lost power and struck it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse. Two were rescued. The Coast Guard suspended the search and rescue efforts for the six missing individuals on Tuesday night, and said the mission would transition to one of search and recovery on Wednesday.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the crash appeared to be an accident, noting there was “no credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”
The 1.6-mile bridge, named after the poet who wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner,” spans a major thoroughfare of East Coast shipping. It’s also the entryway to the port, which is the largest port in the U.S. for specialized cargo like trucks, tractors and trailers.
NTSB to hold media briefing at 8 p.m. ET
National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy will brief the media at 8 p.m. ET.
Earlier Wednesday, Homendy said the NTSB recovered the data recorder — otherwise known as the "black box" — from the Dali cargo vessel.
A team of investigators boarded the ship on Tuesday night to gather evidence for their investigation, she said.
The NTSB is building a timeline of events that led up to the crash on Tuesday, which caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse.
- Chanelle Chandler
10 ships are stuck in Port of Baltimore, officials say
Ten ships are stuck in the Port of Baltimore behind the collapsed bridge, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
The vessels include three bulk carriers, three naval vessels, two cargo ships, one vehicle carrier and one oil/chemical tanker.
Additionally, 12 ships have dropped anchor, and one vehicle carrier is in the port "but outside the bridge."
On Tuesday, Port of Baltimore authorities announced that vessel traffic in and out of the port was suspended indefinitely. But the port remains open for trucks to be processed in the marine terminal.
- Dylan Stableford
"To look at a skyline that doesn't even look familiar — that Key Bridge has been there ever since I'd been born. And so this is surreal, looking up and not seeing it there anymore."
— Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on ABC's Good Morning America
- Kate Murphy
3 ships have hit bridges in different countries in the past 3 months. Should we be worried?
Despite modern regulations and design codes in place, experts say there's a long way to go to improve bridges that were made for smaller ships in a different era.
CNN reports:
A deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore. A bridge in southern China sliced in half. Parts of a bridge cutting through the hull of a massive ship in Argentina.
These events all happened within the first three months of this year — and all after collisions with large commercial ships.
These incidents, and the toll — with at least five killed in China, and six still missing in Baltimore — have highlighted what experts say is the urgent need to improve or protect old bridges to accommodate larger modern vessels.
- Kate Murphy
Could fenders have prevented the bridge collapse?
When it comes to bridge engineering, protective barriers can help redirect or prevent a ship from crashing into the bridge's supports. The New York Times reports that the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed on Tuesday, did not appear to have an "obvious fender system."
Some engineers told the Times that the collapse might have been prevented if it had more effective barriers in place. This could be anything from pyramids of rocks to padded concrete rings surrounding the supports.
- Nicole Darrah
Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau to probe crash
The Transportation Safety Investigation Bureau in Singapore will conduct its own investigation into the crash that took place in Baltimore on Tuesday, officials in the Southeast Asian country announced on Wednesday.
The Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge was a Singapore-flagged vessel.
Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore authorities said they're "deeply saddened" by the crash, and will support U.S. investigators with their probes.
The agency said its goal is not to determine who is liable, but to understand what happened in order to prevent future disasters.
- Chanelle Chandler
State Department says it will reach out to countries affected by bridge collapse
The State Department on Wednesday said it planned to reach out to the countries whose citizens were affected by the bridge collapse.
"The Office of Foreign Missions is generally continuing to monitor the situation, and will reach out directly to any foreign missions should we receive information about their citizens being affected," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing, as reported by CNN.
Two of the missing workers are from Mexico, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed. The others are reported to be from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
- Dylan Stableford
The Coast Guard's top priority now is 'restoring the waterway for shipping'
With the search operation having shifted from rescue to recovery, the U.S. Coast Guard has pivoted its focus to help get the port up and running again.
"The Coast Guard's highest priority now is restoring the waterway for shipping, stabilizing the motor vessel Dali and removing it from the site and coordinating a maritime casualty investigation," Vice Admiral Peter Gautier said during Wednesday's White House press briefing.
Under the weight of debris from the collapsed bridge, the bow of the ship is sitting on the bottom of the river, Gautier said, adding that there is no threat to the public from the shipping containers that were damaged in the collapse.
Gautier also said that despite the bridge disaster, maritime shipping is "an incredibly safe mode of transportation, not just here in the United States but worldwide."
- Dylan Stableford
Biden wants bridge rebuilt 'as soon as humanly possible'
At her daily briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier, who she said had just come from a meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office.
"After he was briefed on the collapse, President Biden immediately instructed his team to move heaven and earth to aid in the emergency response and help rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible," Jean-Pierre said.
- Chanelle Chandler
Brother of missing worker holding out for a miracle: 'We still have hope'
The family of 38-year-old Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, one of the bridge workers presumed to be dead, told CNN en Español on Wednesday that they are praying for a miracle that the husband and father will be found alive.
“We still have faith until this moment, God grant the miracle, it would be beautiful,” Sandoval's brother, Carlos Suazo Sandoval told CNN en Español.
“We still have hope, I know that time is our worst enemy,” Sandoval's brother said. He added that the family has not told their mother, who lives in Honduras, about the accident.
Maynor Sandoval, who is also reportedly from Honduras, had been living in the U.S. for 18 years and was known as a "kind and joyful person" with dreams for the future, according to his brother.
“He always wanted to have his own businesses. He always said his elderly years would be in Honduras,” Sandoval's brother said.
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in an X post that he had "spoken to the families, prayed with them, and assured them that our state will mobilize every resource to bring them closure."
- Kate Murphy
Dali cargo ship crew reportedly 'doing good aboard the vessel'
As of Wednesday morning, crew members aboard the Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge on Tuesday were "doing good aboard the vessel," according to Andrew Middleton, director of a Baltimore ministry that helps mariners and who has been in touch with the crew. The Washington Post reported that Middleton was waiting to hear if there was Wi-Fi connection on the ship so crew members could reach their families to let them know they are OK.
Middleton explained that it is common for crews such as the Dali's to ask for assistance from the Apostleship of the Sea Baltimore Stella Maris International Seafarers' Center. On the Sunday before the accident, he had taken the ship's captain and a crew member shopping for toiletries and snacks before their planned 28-day journey around the Horn of Africa to Sri Lanka, USA Today reported.
When Middleton learned of Tuesday's accident, he frantically messaged the crew members to see if they were hurt. "Is everyone ok?" Middleton messaged. The response was "yes sir, everyone is safe," Middleton told USA Today.
Middleton expects that the Dali will be towed back into the harbor for a damage assessment.
- Chanelle Chandler
Unfounded conspiracy theories blame collapse on cyberattacks, immigration
Following news of the bridge collapse, social media users began floating unfounded conspiracy theories — blaming the crash on immigration and cyberattacks, among other things — that several media personalities promoted on their various platforms.
On Fox Business, anchor Maria Bartiromo falsely suggested that the “wide-open border” could have something to do with the collision, a clip of which circulated on X. No link to immigration has been made by officials.
A spokesperson for Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate shared a conspiracy theory that falsely suggested the ship had been “cyber-attacked,” citing that in the video of the collision, the ship’s lights appear to turn off just before impact.
In a video leading up to and of the incident, around 1:24 a.m. EDT, the ship’s lights turn off for a minute but then flicker back on. About 10 seconds later, smoke is seen coming from the ship’s chimney. At 1:26 a.m., the ship appears to turn and moments later loses its lights again. They come back on half a minute later.
A spokesperson for Tate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alex Jones responded to Tate, writing in a post: “Looks deliberate to me.”
Michael Flynn, who was national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared to suggest it was not an accident in a post on X.
- Chanelle Chandler
NTSB reportedly investigating whether contaminated fuel was part of ship crash
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into whether contaminated fuel may have been a factor in the cargo ship's collision with the bridge, according to Fox News.
As part of the investigation, crews will examine data recorders retrieved from the vessel to try to figure out what went wrong in the moments leading up to the crash.
The Dali reportedly experienced power issues about an hour into its journey before losing power and propulsion before the collision. One expert told Fox News that dirty fuel can cause ship blackouts:
"The vessel went dead, no steering power and no electronics," an officer aboard the ship said Tuesday. "One of the engines coughed and then stopped. The smell of burned fuel was everywhere in the engine room and it was pitch black."
The ship did not have enough time to drop anchors to stop drifting, according to the officer, and crew members issued a mayday call before the crash happened.
Blackouts at sea are uncommon, but they do happen and have long been viewed as a major accident risk for ships on the water.
One cause of ship blackouts is contaminated fuel that can create problems with its main power generators, said Fotis Pagoulatos, a naval architect. He said a complete blackout could result in a ship losing propulsion and that smaller generators can kick in, but they are unable to carry all the functions of the main ones and take time to start.
- Chanelle Chandler
Recovery efforts resume despite dangerous conditions
Divers, underwater drones and helicopter pilots from multiple law enforcement agencies, led by the Coast Guard, returned to the site of the bridge collapse Wednesday morning to recover the bodies of the six bridge workers presumed to be dead.
The operation resumed after divers suspended their search Tuesday night due to “unsafe” nighttime conditions from debris and chilly water.
Recovery teams will still have to contend with dangerous conditions today, including heavy rain, temperatures in the mid-40s, sharp metal debris left in the 50-foot-deep water, changing currents and low visibility, CBS News noted.
“We’re talking about frigid temperatures, we’re talking about a moving tide, we’re talking about darkness and mangled metal,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a Wednesday interview with the news outlet.
- Dylan Stableford
2 missing workers are Mexican citizens
At a news conference Wednesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that two of the six missing workers in the Key Bridge collapse are Mexican citizens.
One of workers who was pulled alive from the river on Tuesday is also Mexican, he said.
The other missing workers are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
“This shows that migrants are going to do work at midnight, very risky work,” López Obrador said, adding: “That is why they do not deserve to be treated as some irresponsible and insensitive politicians in the United States tend to treat them.”
- Kate Murphy
Prayer vigil held for victims of bridge collapse
Photos capture a prayer vigil that was held at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Tuesday for the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Community leaders and members also honored first responders on the scene of the accident.
As of Wednesday morning, six people who were working on the bridge when it collapsed are presumed dead.
- Chanelle Chandler
Maryland flag lowered to half-staff
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced on Wednesday the state's flag would be lowered to half-staff effective immediately. It will remain at half-staff until further notice. Moore also expressed gratitude to his fellow Marylanders, who he said are "rising to meet the moment."
"The Maryland flag has been lowered to half staff. Our entire state is grateful for the tireless work of our first responders and everyone who has stepped up to serve in the past 24 hours," he wrote on X. "Maryland is strong and has risen to meet this moment as the work continues today."
The Maryland flag has been lowered to half staff.
Our entire state is grateful for the tireless work of our first responders and everyone who has stepped up to serve in the past 24 hours. Maryland is strong and has risen to meet this moment as the work continues today.
— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 27, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Rebuilding the bridge may take years, officials say
A day after the Key Bridge collapse, officials in Maryland and Washington are warning that it may take years to rebuild.
“This is complicated. It is difficult,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday. “We still have to be able to move with a sense of urgency, and we are going to get it done. But this is going to take time.
“This is not days, nor weeks nor even months,” Moore added.
“This is no ordinary bridge,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “This is one of the cathedrals of American infrastructure. It has been part of the skyline of this region for longer than many of us have been alive. So the path to normalcy will not be easy; it will not be quick; it will not be inexpensive. But we will rebuild together.”
- Chanelle Chandler
Rush to stop Key Bridge traffic: 'Just make sure no one's on the bridge right now'
As the Dali cargo ship lost propulsion moving toward the Key Bridge, police and unidentified workers radioed colleagues to stop traffic on the overpass, USA Today reports.
“I need one of you guys on the south side, one of you guys on the north side, hold all traffic on the Key Bridge,” a worker called in to colleagues, according to the emergency radio system Broadcastify, which captured the minutes just before impact. “There’s a ship approaching that just lost their steering, so until we get that under control, we’ve got to stop all traffic. Just make sure no one’s on the bridge right now.”
On the radio call, a worker told authorities that there was a crew on the bridge and to alert the foreman to get them off the bridge. But at 1:27 a.m. local time, the ship slammed into a support tower.
Eight workers from Brawner Builders who had been working to repair the bridge’s roadway plunged into the water. Two were pulled out alive, and six are now presumed dead.
- Dylan Stableford
Buttigieg says the force of the ship was 'almost unimaginable'
Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation amid a report that a 2023 inspection of the cargo ship uncovered an issue with its propulsion system.
“What I do know is that the force of this ship is almost unimaginable,” he said. “This is a vessel that was about 100,000 tons carrying its load. So 200 million pounds went into this bridge all at once, which is why you had that almost-instant catastrophic result.
“We are at work to make sure our infrastructure for the future is better prepared for any kind of threat,” Buttigieg added. “Really what we saw yesterday was just unimaginable in terms of the proportion of that ship.”
- Kate Murphy
Alternate routes and closures around the Francis Scott Key Bridge
Traffic is being majorly impacted around Baltimore following Tuesday’s bridge collapse, as roughly 34,000 cars and trucks have to find a new route. Drivers traveling into and out of the port city are being told to prepare for extra commuting time for the foreseeable future.
CBS News reported the following closures:
The outer loop I-695 closure shifted to exit 1/Quarantine Road for enhanced local traffic access.
The inner loop of I-695 remains closed at MD 157 (Peninsula Expressway).
The ramp from MD 157 to the inner loop of I-695 will be closed.
The Maryland Transportation Department also shared some helpful alternative routes:
- Chanelle Chandler
Worker presumed dead was a husband and father of three
Miguel Luna, a husband and father of three, has been identified as one of the six victims presumed dead from the bridge collapse, according to nonprofit organization CASA, which provides services for the immigrant community in Baltimore.
Luna, who CASA said was from El Salvador, worked for Baltimore County-based Brawner Builders. He had been fixing the bridge’s roadway that morning when a ship crashed into it, according to the New York Times.
“Miguel Luna, from El Salvador, left at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening for work and since, has not come home. He is a husband, a father of three, and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years," CASA said of their member in a press release.
Brawner Builders executive Jeffrey Pritzker described the six men as “wonderful family people.”
- Dylan Stableford
Port of Baltimore suspends vessel traffic indefinitely
Following Tuesday’s bridge collapse, vessel traffic was suspended in and out of the Port of Baltimore, and state transportation officials gave no estimate on when the port — one of the nation’s busiest — might reopen.
The Baltimore Sun reported that the vessel suspension will likely have “wide-reaching and potentially harmful ripple effects” on shipping and supply chains both nationally and internationally.
The port is one of only three on the East Coast that can accommodate some of the largest ships in the world, the paper said, taking in roughly 2.5% of inbound containers that enter the United States.
“It is the nation’s 16th-busiest port,” the Sun noted, “ranking first for volume of autos and light trucks, roll-on/roll-off heavy farm and construction machinery, imported sugar and imported gypsum.”
- Dylan Stableford
What we know about the 6 missing workers
Recovery efforts are underway for six construction workers missing and presumed dead in the bridge collapse in Baltimore. All six men, from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, were employed by Maryland-based Brawner Builders.
Two have been publicly identified so far: Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval of Honduras, per CBS News; and Miguel Luna of El Salvador, per the BBC.
Gustavo Torres, director of CASA, a nonprofit organization provides services for the immigrant community in Baltimore, described Luna as a husband and father of three who “has called Maryland his home for over 19 years.
- Nicole Darrah
Cargo ship's pilot reportedly tried to slow down before crash
The pilot of the Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge on Tuesday tried to slow down the vessel, according to Clay Diamond, executive director of the American Pilots’ Association.
Diamond said that just before the crash, the ship lost power, including to its engines. The Associated Press reports:
The pilot immediately ordered the rudder hard to port to keep the ship from turning right and ordered the port anchor be dropped, which it was, Diamond said. The pilot also contacted a dispatch office to get the bridge shut down.
Diamond said widely circulated images show the ship’s lights turning off and then back on, sparking questions about whether the vessel had regained power. But, he said, the emergency generators that kicked in turned the lights back on but not the ship’s propulsion.
Every foreign-flagged ship coming into U.S. waters must have a state-licensed pilot on board. Pilots board the ships before they enter the local waterways and take “navigational control” of the ship, he said, meaning they give orders for the ship’s speed and directions.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said it would investigate whether the ship actually lost power, and if the anchor was dropped.
- Nicole Darrah
Recovery efforts resume for 6 missing workers
Authorities said a total of eight people fell into the Patapsco River early on Tuesday after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed. Two were rescued.
A search and rescue mission ensued, and by Tuesday night, officials suspended the operation — presuming all six of the remaining missing bridge workers were dead.
As of Wednesday morning, the mission transitioned to search and recovery.
A colleague who had worked alongside the missing, for Brawner Builders, told the New York Times that the presumed dead workers — who were fixing potholes on the bridge when it collapsed — were low-income migrant employees who would send money back to their home countries.
Jeffrey Pritzker, a senior executive at the company, added the workers “were wonderful family people.”
“Spouses, children,” he said. “It’s just a very, very bad day.”
- Nicole Darrah
Maryland state senator drafts emergency bill to provide income for port workers affected by bridge collapse
Maryland state Senate President Bill Ferguson announced that he, state Delegate Luke Clippinger and colleagues who represent the Port of Baltimore “are drafting an emergency bill to provide for income replacement for workers impacted by this travesty.”
“The human cost of lives lost yesterday is overwhelming and tragic. The economic and stability loss to the thousands impacted in the days ahead cannot be understated,” Ferguson wrote on X on Wednesday morning.
Over 15,000 in the Balt region rely on daily operations at Port of Baltimore to put food on the table.
Today, with Del. @LukeClippinger and colleagues representing Port, we are drafting an emergency bill to provide for income replacement for workers impacted by this travesty.
— Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) March 27, 2024
“Yesterday I spent hours talking to labor leaders, dock workers, small business owners, and large port industry leaders who all had the exact same message: ‘We must unlock the channel to the Port of Baltimore.’ They’re right. And until we do, there is enormous cost to families,” he wrote.
Ferguson said more than 15,000 people in the Baltimore region rely on daily operations at the port. Around 140,000 jobs are more broadly linked to port activities, officials have said. It’s one of the largest ports for international cargo in the United States.
- Dylan Stableford
Collapse reignites calls for America to fix its aging bridges
The collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge quickly reignited calls for fixes to bridge infrastructure in the United States.
Rick Geddes, an infrastructure policy expert and director of Cornell University’s infrastructure policy program, told USA Today that the “disaster reveals how exposed America’s critical infrastructure is to sudden and devastating accidents as well as intentional destruction.”
“Improved resilience should be on everyone’s mind as aging infrastructure is rebuilt,” he said. “Enhanced protection against ship-bridge collisions will certainly become more salient.”
Still, bridge experts told USA Today, it’s unlikely the 47-year-old bridge collapsed due to its age. The outlet reported:
Because the ship collided with one of the bridge’s main support columns, there wasn't enough support to hold its load.
- Nicole Darrah
NTSB recovers cargo ship's 'black box'
National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said investigators recovered the data recorder — “essentially the ‘black box’” — from the Dali cargo ship after Tuesday’s crash.
“Some investigators boarded late last night to look at the engine room, the bridge and gather any sort of electronics or documentation,” Homendy told CNN on Wednesday, adding they sent the box to the NTSB lab “to evaluate and begin to develop a timeline of events that led up to the strike on the bridge.”
Homendy also said the NTSB will begin to interview crew members, fire and rescue workers “and people that were on the bridge as well.”
- Dylan Stableford
How the Baltimore Sun covered the bridge collapse on its front page
- David Knowles
What we know
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dali, a massive cargo ship, apparently lost power
The ship sent out a “Mayday” signal, which allowed officials to halt traffic from heading onto the bridge
Traveling at a speed of nine miles per hour, the Singaporean ship crashed into one of the bridge’s pillars
When the bridge collapsed, eight workers fell into the Patapsco River. Two have been rescued, while six remain missing but are presumed dead
The United States Coast Guard suspended search and recovery operations at 7:30 p.m. ET
Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that the bridge collapse would result in “a major and protracted impact to supply chains”
The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash and the bridge collapse
President Biden vowed that the federal government would rebuild the bridge, the collapse of which will impact operations at the Port of Baltimore
Nearly 140,000 jobs are linked to the port
The loss of the bridge will lead to months of traffic issues in the region
It’s unclear how long it will take officials to clear the wreckage from the collapsed bridge, begin construction on a new one, resume full operations at the port and return traffic patterns to normal
- David Knowles
6 missing workers presumed dead
The six construction workers who were filling potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a cargo ship are presumed dead, the Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.
Two of the eight workers who were on the bridge at the time of the accident were rescued.
- David Knowles
Carnival Cruises to relocate Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Va.
Carnival Cruises announced Tuesday that it would temporarily relocate its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Va. in the wake of Tuesday's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
One ship, the Carnival Legend, had departed Baltimore and was due to return to that same port on Sunday, March 31. Now, it has been rerouted to Norfolk, WAVY reported.
“Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. “We appreciate the pledge made by President Biden today to dedicate all available resources to reopen Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic as soon as possible. As those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore, but in the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk.”
- Katie Mather
Patient treated after Key Bridge collapse discharged from University of Maryland Medical Center
A patient who was treated following the Key Bridge collapse has been discharged from the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland. Hospital officials said that while the patient was originally reported as being in serious condition, they are now doing well. The hospital did not provide any further details.
Six people are still missing.
- Katie Mather
Baltimore City Fire Department says bridge debris still too 'unsafe' for full diving efforts
Earlier this afternoon, Angela Alsobrooks, the county executive for Prince George’s County in Maryland, said in a post on X that "an abundance of twisted metal and debris" from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse had made it "unsafe" for police dive team members to enter the water.
Now, Kevin Cartwright, a spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Department, tells the New York Times that, while divers have entered the water, the debris and waning daylight are making it difficult to execute full diving efforts.
"The water's deep. Visibility's low," he said. "It's cold as I don't know what."
He said rescuers would continue working until dark and then will pick up again Wednesday at dawn.
- David Knowles
Maryland governor speaks with worker who survived bridge collapse
Gov. Wes Moore said he spoke with a worker who had been on the Francis Scott Key Bridge before it was rammed by a cargo ship and then collapsed early Tuesday morning, CNN reported.
"The moments between when the crew called for a mayday and the moments that the bridge actually collapsed, we're talking seconds," Moore told the network.
Moore said that the worker, who was rescued, told himethat they saw the ship as it approached the bridge, but that it was not an uncommon sight.
"But when you see the size, the enormity of that kind of vessel, coming at the speed that it was at and even the slightest adjustments that you saw here means the difference between a successful passage and catastrophe," Moore said.
- David Artavia
The Baltimore Orioles call off fan rally in the wake of bridge collapse
The Baltimore Orioles announced that they’re calling off a fan rally that was planned for tonight at Camden Yards.
“In light of today’s tragedy, tonight’s open workout and rally for fans is cancelled. Our thoughts are with Baltimore,” the organization wrote on X.
With opening day scheduled for Thursday, the event would have welcomed fans at the stadium to watch their team practice, according to the Baltimore Banner. There was also a Q&A scheduled with the team’s general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde.
In a statement shared on X, the Orioles thanked the "brave first responders" as well as "the men and women actively working on rescue efforts."
"Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient city," the previous statement read. "Together we will get through this.”
- David Artavia
The Dali is roughly the size of 3 football fields. How much can that hold?
Container ships like the Dali are responsible for around 90% of the world’s trade. There are more than 50,000 merchant ships operating on the seas, according to the International Chamber of Shipping, the global trade association for shipowners and operators representing over 80% of the world merchant fleet.
These ships carry cargo on 20-foot ship containers (TEU) or 40-foot ship containers (FEU).
A standard TEU weighs about 2 metric tons (4,409 pounds) when empty, according to Costamare, a leading owner and provider of container ships.
The Dali is roughly the length of three football fields, at 985 feet long and 157 feet wide. It has a capacity of 10,000 TEUs, according to Synergy Marine Group, the Singapore-based company that owns and manages the ship.
A standard TEU can hold about 24,900 tin cans, or about 48,000 bananas, according to Costamare. Meanwhile, a standard FEU can hold more than 12,000 shoeboxes.
The largest container ships in the world are the MSC Irina and its sister vessel the MSC Loreto, both of which are capable of holding 24,346 standard TEU containers, which is currently the record number.
According to the World Shipping Council, a total of 661 containers were lost at sea in 2022, out of 250 million transported. It’s the lowest amount of losses since 2008.
- Chanelle Chandler
FBI divers comb waters of Patapsco River
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasized Tuesday afternoon that the scene in Baltimore was "very much still a search and rescue mission."
President Biden also reiterated during this afternoon's remarks that search and rescue remained a "top priority."
"The Coast Guard is leading the response at the port," Biden said, "where representatives from the Federal Highway Administration, the FBI, the Department of Transportation, the Army Corps of Engineers, as well as Maryland officials and Baltimore Police and Fire — they’re all working together to coordinate an emergency response."
- Chanelle Chandler
Francis Scott Key, the bridge's namesake, wrote 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
In September 1814, Francis Scott Key, a lawyer and poet from Frederick, Md., wrote what is now known as America's national anthem.
Key was on a ship to negotiate the release of an American hostage imprisoned by the British. He was looking out across the Patapsco River the morning after a 25-hour British attack on Fort McHenry and observed that the American flag was still standing. He then wrote a poem.
"And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there," as one of Key's original lines says. The rockets and bombs later became plural.
Initially known as "Defence of Fort M'Henry," it was set to the music of a British song and became known as "The Star-Spangled Banner." Over the 19th century, it became increasingly popular as a patriotic song. In March 1931, then-President Herbert Hoover officially made it the country's national anthem. The Maryland bridge named for him was opened in 1977.
While the first verse of the anthem is the most well-known, there are a total of four stanzas; in the third, there's a reference made to a slave. Key, whose family owned people and who owned enslaved people himself, supported the idea of sending free Black people to Africa but opposed the abolition of slavery in the U.S., according to the National Park Service's Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.
- Katie Mather
VP Harris comments on Key Bridge collapse during N.C. appearance
Speaking during an event in Raleigh, N.C., Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the bridge collapse.
"Before I begin, I will say a few words on the terrible accident in Baltimore this morning," she said.
"I spoke with the governor of Maryland this morning and we have directed the federal government to use all the resources available to assist with the search and rescue, to reopen the port and to rebuild the bridge as quickly as possible."
- Katie Mather
Buttigieg on bridge collapse: 'Our work is just beginning'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thanked the "extraordinary and courageous" first responders as well as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who he said "was already wide awake and hard at work" when Buttigieg spoke to Moore early Tuesday morning.
"We should also recognize that this is an excruciating day for several families who went to bed last night having it be a normal night and woke up today to news that no one wants to receive," Buttigieg said. "They are hoping and praying and we are hoping and praying with them. We are all putting our arms around the community of Baltimore and that is true for all of this country."
Answering questions from the press, Buttigieg said he didn't know of a bridge that could withstand the impact of a cargo ship and said it was too soon to give an accurate timeline of when the port will be cleared.
- Yahoo News Staff
Officials hold afternoon press conference in Baltimore
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is addressing the press right now alongside Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other local leaders. Moore thanked first responders working at the scene.
“These are individuals who in the middle of the night jumped into some very challenging environments, some very challenging territories," Moore said, "and have not stopped in their quest of making sure that each and every person is seen and supported and lifted up.”
The governor reiterated that the priority remains maintaining an "active search and rescue mission."
- Katie Mather
Underwater drones find 'abundance' of bridge debris, making it 'unsafe' for divers to enter
Angela Alsobrooks, the county executive for Prince George’s County in Maryland, said in an X post that underwater drones showed "an abundance of twisted metal and debris" from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that has made it "unsafe" for Police Dive Team members to enter the water.
Earlier Tuesday morning, Alsobrooks said that Prince George's County had nine divers and two boats in the Patapsco River aiding with search and rescue.
- Chanelle Chandler
Ship that caused Baltimore collapse crashed into Belgium port in 2016
The Dali, the Singapore-flagged ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday was also involved in a July 2016 crash at a Belgium port, according to the Business Insider.
Business Insider cited a maritime blog that posted a video and screenshots as the ship, which had been built a year before, crashed into a platform at the Port of Antwerp.
VesselFinder reported that the incident was caused by a mistake made by the master and pilot on board. No injuries were reported, however, there was damage to the stern, the blog post said. The aftermath of the collision was shared on YouTube by ZP Videos.
A spokesperson for the Port of Antwerp confirmed to Business Insider that the Dali did collide with the quay there in 2016.
However, the person said they "can't give any information about the cause of the accident."
The ship has appeared to change ownership after the 2016 crash, VesselFinder reported.
- Katie Mather
NTSB is leading investigation, but 'standing back' to allow Coast Guard to handle search and rescue
National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that the NTSB had been on the scene of the bridge collapse in Baltimore since 6 a.m. ET, with a team consisting of technical experts and specialists.
"A search and rescue is still underway," she said. "We are very hopeful, and again our thoughts are with the families and their loved ones."
Homendy said she would not be commenting on fatalities. Six people are still unaccounted for, while two people were rescued from the water earlier today.
She added that the NTSB would be "standing back" to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to continue search and rescue operations. She also mentioned she was in contact with her counterpart in Singapore.
- David Artavia
Dispatch calls capture moments of the bridge collapse: 'The entire Key Bridge is in the harbor'
A collection of early radio dispatches provides insight into what emergency personnel were dealing with before, during and after the bridge collapsed.
“I’m on 695, heading towards Browning Highway here with the police,” an unnamed caller is heard telling a 911 emergency operator, according to audio shared by WTKR News. “They are reporting that the middle section of the bridge collapsed into the water and there are unknown amounts of people and/or vehicles in the water.”
In a later clip, a male voice is heard speaking to a 911 dispatcher and advising them to steer traffic away from the bridge.
"Be advised: The entire bridge, the entire Key Bridge is in the harbor," they're heard saying, according to a clip shared by WBFF Fox 45. "I advise hold on traffic coming to the bridge. I advise again, the entire Key Bridge has fallen into the Harbor."
When first responders arrived at the scene, they began strategizing on which areas to cover first.
"Would you like us to be out here searching for people in the water?" an official asks, as heard on dispatch calls provided by Broadcastify and shared on X by WBFF Fox 45.
"Go ahead and proceed searching if you can from a safe area," a male voice is heard replying. "Avoid any areas around the bridge that may be in danger of further collapse."
- Chanelle Chandler
Florida 'stands willing to help' Maryland
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged the help of his state's Division of Emergency Management to support Maryland during the bridge collapse crisis.
"I have directed @FLSERT to offer assistance to the State of Maryland, if needed, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge," according to his post on X. "The State of Florida stands willing to help and our prayers are with the victims and first responders."
- Chanelle Chandler
Cruise ships set to use Port of Baltimore now face uncertainty
Several cruise ships venturing back to the Port of Baltimore and preparing to set sail ahead of spring break travel may be affected during the suspension of vessel traffic. Cruise ships access the Maryland Cruise Terminal through the Patapsco River, where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.
Here's a list of cruises either set to return or leave the Port of Baltimore in the upcoming weeks, according to Cruise Mapper:
Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas left the port on March 23 and is set to return on April 4. It's scheduled to then leave for the Bahamas on April 4, with a return date of April 12.
Carnival Legend left the port for the Bahamas on March 24 and is set to return on March 31. It's then scheduled to leave the Port of Baltimore on March 31 and return on April 7.
American Cruise Lines' American Glory left the port on March 25 and is prepared to head back on April 4.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's office has said that more than 440,000 vacationers cruised out of the port in 2023, the most since 2012.
- Katie Mather
NTSB media briefing pushed back to 2:30 p.m. ET
The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the Key Bridge collapse, pushed its media briefing back for the second time. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy will now be speaking at 2:30 p.m. ET.
