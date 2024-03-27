Baltimore Key Bridge collapse latest updates: 6 workers presumed dead as recovery efforts resume

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday after it was struck by the vessel. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Recovery efforts resumed Wednesday at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore for six people who were unaccounted for and presumed dead.

Authorities said eight workers were fixing potholes on the bridge when the cargo ship Dali lost power and struck it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse. Two were rescued. The Coast Guard suspended the search and rescue efforts for the six missing individuals on Tuesday night, and said the mission would transition to one of search and recovery on Wednesday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the crash appeared to be an accident, noting there was “no credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”

The 1.6-mile bridge, named after the poet who wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner,” spans a major thoroughfare of East Coast shipping. It’s also the entryway to the port, which is the largest port in the U.S. for specialized cargo like trucks, tractors and trailers.