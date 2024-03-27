‘Quiet on Set’ to Launch Fifth Episode ‘Breaking the Silence’ With New Drake Bell Interview and More

A surprise fifth episode of docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” titled “Breaking the Silence,” will launch April 7 on Investigation Discovery (ID) and then stream on Max.

This new episode of the unscripted series detailing the alleged on-set treatment of child actors, primarily at prolific children’s TV producer Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows in the ’90s and early ’00s, will feature earlier subjects, including “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell, “All That” cast members Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, Hearne’s mother, Tracey Brown, as well as new interviewee “All That” cast member Shane Lyons, who be interviewed by journalist Soledad O’Brien “for an important discussion about the industry, then and now.”

Episode 5 will be “building off the revelations explored in the first four episodes” and include a conversation led by O’Brien on “where the industry can go from here.”

According to ID, the first four episodes of “Quiet on Set” have been watched by 16 million viewers across cable network ID and streamers Max and Discovery+ since the first two episodes premiered on ID March 17 and the following two on March 18.

The show has reached the largest audience of an unscripted series since the launch of Max (the combined rebranded version of HBO Max and Discovery+) in May, per ID.

In “Quiet on Set,” Bell came forward for the first time revealing that he was the minor who accused acting coach Brian Peck of sexual abuse. Peck was arrested in 2003, served 16 months in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Following release of the docuseries, directors Beth and Rich Correll, who were two of more than 40 people who wrote character letters for Peck, many of whom were revealed during the doc, apologized for their actions.

After the docuseries aired, Nickelodeon released statements regarding Bell’s story, as well as the accusations made in “Quiet on Set” against Schneider, who has released his own response.

“With ‘Breaking the Silence,’ we’re digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN linear and streaming.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz and produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction in association with Business Insider.

